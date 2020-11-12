Code 3 Provides Clarity, Protects Kids with Antimicrobial Light

The lights safely and continuously provide an extra layer of protection for public service vehicles Tweet this

The Antimicrobial Light is designed to continuously combat a build-up of bacteria, yeast and fungi on high-touch surfaces. Along with other similar products in the market today, it has not been proven to kill or reduce viruses. The devices emit a spectrum of light that is specifically toxic to certain types of bacteria and microbes. Click here for more information on the science and specific capabilities. Viruses, such as COVID-19, are biologically dissimilar and the light's effectiveness against these organisms have not been proven. Code 3 advises customers to be cautious of any supplier or vendor who claims that their products are "COVID killers."

The advantage of using Code 3's Antimicrobial Lights is that they provide an extra layer of protection for public service vehicles that can be in continuous operation without causing harm to citizens or animals. Devices that emit ultraviolet radiation may be harmful after prolonged exposure. Code 3's lights, which are powered by Vyv's advanced technology, emit wavelengths within the low-end of the visible spectrum. The Antimicrobial Light provides the best of both worlds to keep drivers and passengers safe in a health-conscious environment.

For inquiries or additional information on Code 3's Antimicrobial Light, please contact:

Shannon Boroff, Director of Product Management

[email protected]

208-515-0810

Stay safe as we work to keep our communities healthy and strong!

SOURCE Code 3, Inc.