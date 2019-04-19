Code Again Ranks In Top 20 For Patents Issued In Utah

Utah Genius was founded in 2009 to acknowledge and celebrate the Beehive State's most innovative companies. Awards recognize Utah's Top 20 Companies by Number of Patents Issued, Top 20 Inventors, and Top 10 Trademark Registrants based on objective statistics from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Code was distinguished as a 2018 Top 20 Company by Number of Patents Issued during 2017, earning 19 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Code's President and CEO, George Powell, and Vice President of Engineering, Ryan Hoobler, were also recognized as Top 20 Patentees. The previous year, Code was granted 13 patents, also resulting in a Top 20 finish.

"Our driving passion at Code is to continually innovate and revolutionize in ways that don't just advance, but transcend," said George Powell, President and CEO at Code. "Being honored three years in a row by Utah Genius for those intellectual property achievements is a testament to the Code team's tireless dedication to developing the most forward-thinking and cutting edge products in the marketplace."

About Code

Code is a technology leader in data capture solutions and mobile technology. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of hardware and software solutions to enhance productivity and exceed customers' expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Servicing a diverse range of industries and environments, Code's products are used in critical applications in healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of other diverse industries.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, with regional headquarters in the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.codecorp.com.

