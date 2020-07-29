Code and Theory accelerates innovation with creation of Code and Theory Health and the addition of Rare Disease leader Scout Health

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to expanding its innovative service offerings into new categories and industries, Code and Theory, a leading digital-first creative agency, has established Code and Theory Health, a new business unit dedicated to servicing brands and organizations within the healthcare industry.

Code and Theory is also significantly broadening its healthcare capabilities and credentials with the addition of Scout Health, a 100-person agency and the nation's longest operating agency focused on rare diseases, orphan drugs and specialty pharmaceuticals. The most recent client partnership as a combined entity is with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which is preparing to launch a new therapy to treat symptoms of narcolepsy. Jazz is one of Scout's long-time clients.

"We saw an important gap in the market that Code and Theory Health fills, as there has been a lack of legitimate options for digitally transformational healthcare services. Code and Theory Health combines Scout Health's crucial in-category healthcare expertise with Code and Theory's digital perspective that it has leveraged to help transform other industries. By applying this approach and these insights to the healthcare space, we're able to help businesses reimagine how they engage and connect with patients, caregivers, and healthcare practitioners," said Dan Gardner, Code and Theory's chief executive officer and founder. He believes that this approach creates a powerful, differentiated offering in the marketplace.

Jennifer Brekke, principal and chief executive officer of Scout Health, said, "We've partnered with Code and Theory in the past and quickly recognized what we can accomplish as a unified team. This is the right time to integrate Code and Theory's unrivaled digital expertise with our 20 years of work in complex disease states to fill a gap in the market with groundbreaking strategies, forward-thinking digital transformation, and bold creative ideas."

Code and Theory Health will be overseen by an executive management team made up of Gardner and Michael Treff, president of Code and Theory. Brekke and Raffi Siyahian, principal and president of Scout Health, will also join the executive management team and remain the leaders of Scout Health. Code and Theory Health will operate from multiple U.S. and global offices in the current Code and Theory/Scout Health network. For more information, visit health.codeandtheory.com.

Also included is Scout Health's Atlanta-based, consumer-focused division, known simply as SCOUT. The two entities add to Code and Theory's existing portfolio, which includes Mediacurrent, a leader in Drupal technology, and Rhythm, a specialist in integrated digital marketing solutions. More additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

All agencies involved are part of The Stagwell Group www.stagwellgroup.com, the first and only independent, digital-first, full-service marketing and communications group that works with simplicity and speed at scale.

About Code and Theory

Founded in 2001, Code and Theory is a strategically driven, digital-first creative agency that lives at the intersection of creativity and technology. With 500 employees across six global offices, the agency solves consumer and business problems with end-to-end solutions that flex to meet the needs of today's ever-changing digital landscape. The firm works in a broad range of industries, including publishing, finance, education and healthcare. Client partnerships include adidas, CNN, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Mars, NBC, Pfizer, and Xerox.

To learn more, visit www.codeandtheory.com.

About Scout Health

Scout Health, founded in 1999, is the longest operating rare disease and specialty pharma focused agency in the United States. The agency has a wide spectrum of disease state experience including launches of multiple novel therapies in categories like diabetes, epilepsy, and centronuclear myopathies. With more than 100 employees across offices in Chicago, Atlanta, New York and San Diego, the agency has been helping healthcare clients achieve their business and brand goals – and helping patients, caregivers and healthcare providers connect with life-changing treatments – since 1999. Client experience includes Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, Grifols, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Retrophin, and teva Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, visit www.scouthc.com.

