Code and Theory Named Adweek's Inaugural Innovation Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Code and Theory, the industry-leading creative and technology network within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), has been named Adweek's first-ever Innovation Agency of the Year.

At a time when the business landscape is undergoing its most profound transformation since the dawn of the internet, Code and Theory's recognition reflects a fundamental shift in what businesses need from their agency partners. Marketing is no longer a discrete function. It's becoming the connective tissue between customer experience, operational systems and AI-driven decision-making.

A recent study conducted by WSJ Intelligence in conjunction with Code and Theory revealed that 93% of executives believe their customer experiences are "broken." The companies that will win aren't just hiring agencies to make ads or one-off creative work. Businesses want partners who can help them build the actual systems that run their business. These systems connect everything they do, from marketing to products to service, so the customer gets one clear, consistent experience instead of disconnected moments.

Clients come to Code and Theory for innovations that couldn't exist without its balance of 50% engineers and 50% creatives. New capabilities include:

The Machine for Stagwell : An enterprise-level, AI-driven orchestration platform that unifies people, tools and data across the marketing organization. It reinvents how the entire discipline operates.

: An enterprise-level, AI-driven orchestration platform that unifies people, tools and data across the marketing organization. It reinvents how the entire discipline operates. Experience Transformation Practice (EXT) : EXT was built to close the gap between technology investment and realizing value with measurable ROI. Instead of adding more tools to an already crowded stack, EXT maximizes tech around people (customers, employees and stakeholders) to unlock efficiency, clarity and growth.

: EXT was built to close the gap between technology investment and realizing value with measurable ROI. Instead of adding more tools to an already crowded stack, EXT maximizes tech around people (customers, employees and stakeholders) to unlock efficiency, clarity and growth. Engine: A new definition of how a studio operates. AI-native from the ground up, Engine is built to prototype and produce at algorithmic speed, fundamentally reimagining the relationship between concept and execution for clients like Amazon, Microsoft, NFL and NBC.

These innovations are paying off. Code and Theory has achieved significant growth while delivering transformative results for some of the world's most ambitious brands, including Microsoft, TIME, Stanley Black & Decker, T. Rowe Price, JP MorganChase and more. The results:

17% revenue growth year-over-year

33% team growth

35 new client wins, including TIME, Stanley Black & Decker and the Philadelphia Flyers

88% talent retention, outperforming industry averages

Code and Theory enters 2026 as the leader in what it has deemed the golden age of creativity. The company's unique 50/50 split between engineers and creatives isn't a marketing position. It's the fundamental architecture that makes transformation possible. It's why Code and Theory is the place where CMOs, CTOs and CIOs come together to experience change. Recent client highlights include:

Qualcomm: A major industry pivot from B2B to B2D(developer) drove a 540% increase in developer website engagement and 18x software downloads.

Amazon Ads: The national campaign, "Matches Are Made With Amazon Ads," improved unaided awareness by 33%, grew Sponsored TV non-endemic revenue by 118% and advertiser growth +10%.

Henry Schein: A reimagined e-commerce platform gave critical time back to doctors and dentists, so they can focus on patient care. It improved speed to purchase by 46%, while increasing spend per visit by 23%.

Winning the Adweek Innovation Agency of the Year recognition adds to a historic streak of accolades, marking Code and Theory's seventh Agency of the Year achievement in 2025 alone from organizations including Ad Age, ANA B2s, Digiday, Campaign and the Shorty Awards, in addition to three Fast Company Innovation by Design distinctions.

Dan Gardner, Co-Founder of Code and Theory, says, "Creativity is not defined by how you do things. It is defined by how you think. We believe innovation happens when imagination meets technology. In other words, it emerges at the intersection of technology and creativity. This pairing shapes everything we do, from our founding and our growth to our people, our process, our DNA and even our name, Code and Theory. Adweek's recognition is proof that this approach matters. I'm grateful to our teams who make it possible every day and for our clients who embrace our mantra that Code and Theory is the place where the C-suite comes together to experience change."

Michael Treff, CEO of Code and Theory, says, "I'm grateful for our collaborative clients that trust Code and Theory to build experiences that didn't exist before. From AI-driven systems to human-centered design, our work proves that true innovation delivers measurable results. With the upcoming launch of the Machine and other major innovations on the way, the scale of what is possible is opening fast. The creative energy and technical momentum inside the company make it impossible not to feel that we are entering a golden age of creativity. What we can talk about is exciting, but what we can't share yet is even more. I couldn't be more thankful for the hard work our teams bring every day."

About The Code and Theory Network

The Code and Theory Network is the only technology and creative network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers. Our unique makeup makes us the place where CMOs, CTOs and CIOs come together to drive results for their businesses. We partner with our clients to redefine what is possible to create lasting impact and drive long-term growth. Part of Stagwell, Code and Theory offers a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entirety of the customer-facing journey, implementing the technology that powers it. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Instrument, Left Field Labs, Truelogic, Create. Group, Rhythm and Mediacurrent. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NBC, NFL and Yeti. For more, visit codeandtheory.com

