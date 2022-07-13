Code Climate Appoints Boomi CRO Marcy Campbell to Board

Campbell Brings Expertise in Go-to-Market Strategy to Leading Engineering Management Platform

NEW YORK , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Climate , maker of the leading Engineering Management Platform, Velocity, today announces that Marcy Campbell, Chief Revenue Officer for Boomi, has been appointed to the Code Climate Board of Directors.

Campbell brings over 30 years of experience leading large-scale, go-to-market organizations for global companies ranging from Fortune 500 to venture-backed technology firms. Prior to recently joining Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, she served as senior vice president at PayPal where she led global sales, professional services, and operations.

"Marcy has an incredible record of helping software providers grow from early startup stages into global operations, and she's been a strong advocate for data-driven decision-making in organizational leadership," says Bryan Helmkamp, co-founder and CEO of Code Climate. "Having known Marcy for over 15-years, I'm thrilled to add her expertise in DevOps and go-to-market strategy to our Board of Directors."

"Having worked with many of the largest companies in the world, as well as cutting-edge brands, I have an experimental nature -- I'm attracted to opportunities to work with companies that have a compelling vision and help them massively scale," says Campbell. "I am honored to join Code Climate's board and to support their mission of bringing transparency to software engineering."

As CRO of Boomi, Campbell spearheads the category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company's revenue-generating strategies with a focus on driving fast growth, while continuing to deliver value to its more than 20,000 customers globally. She also serves on the Board of Directors for marketing analytics company NextRoll, a machine learning marketing platform, and on the Board of Advisors for the Asian University for Women, as well as acts as a mentor for the Cherie Blair Foundation.

Campbell has been recognized as a Silicon Valley Business Journal Woman of Influence, a Top 100 Global Sales Leader by The Modern Sale, and as one of the Most Influential Women in Payments by PaymentsSource.com. She resides in the San Francisco Bay area,

holds a degree from the University of Hartford, was a National Regent Scholar and most recently a Member of the Board of Regents.

About Code Climate

Code Climate is the maker of Velocity, an Engineering Management Platform that provides data-driven visibility into engineering teams' investment of time and resources, operational efficiency, and deliverable progress, enabling engineering leaders to make better business decisions and deliver results. Code Climate is trusted by thousands of organizations – from enterprises to startups – to help align engineering initiatives with strategic priorities, accelerate software delivery, and drive continuous improvement.

Founded in 2011 in New York by engineering leaders who were frustrated by decisions being made in the dark or by gut instinct, Code Climate envisions a world where technology leaders can drive business success through increased transparency, efficiency, and actionable data. After nearly a decade helping over 100,000 developers improve the quality and maintainability of their codebases with their automated code review tool, Quality, Code Climate launched their flagship product Velocity, enabling technology leaders to make confident, data-driven decisions that fuel elite team performance at scale.

Learn more about Code Climate by visiting https://codeclimate.com/

