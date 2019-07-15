Code Corporation Announces Appointment of President & CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 20 years of service as President & CEO, George Powell has left the company. The Board of Directors has appointed Barclay McFadden III as interim CEO and Dennis Kaill as interim President. Mr. McFadden will continue as Chairman of the Code Board of Directors.

Mr. McFadden has been Code's Chairman since 2001. Before joining Code, Mr. McFadden served as the Chairman and CEO of Stow Mills, Chesterfield, NH from 1976 to 1997. Mr. McFadden also serves as Chairman of American Stainless, Cheraw, SC, which sells stainless steel products to industrial companies in the Southeast.

Mr. Kaill has been on Code's Board of Directors since 2015. He has more than 17 years of senior leadership experience within the software and technology sectors. Prior to joining Code's board he spent 10 years as President/Managing Director of Microscan Systems, an international bar code technology company, where he took Microscan from a market and profit share laggard to a leadership position.

"George and I, along with our experienced and professional associates, took Code from a near bankrupt internet startup to a leading barcode technology company, especially within Healthcare," said Barclay McFadden III, Chairman of the Board. "I wish George the best in his future endeavors."

"Before I joined Code's board, Code was a key partner of Microscan," says Dennis Kaill, Interim President. "My familiarity with the company, its products and management team will make for a smooth transition."

"I enjoyed my time at Code, and I wish nothing but the best for the future of the company, and leave the business with a strong foundation and strong management team in place," stated George Powell.

Vice President of Sales, North America & Global Marketing, Garrett Russell added, "Code has become a leading provider of barcode scanning solutions during the past 10 years that I have been with Code. I look forward to working with Barclay, Dennis and our future CEO as we execute on our long-term strategy."

About Code

Code is a technology leader in data capture solutions and mobile technology. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of hardware and software solutions to enhance productivity and exceed customers' expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with operations. Servicing a diverse range of industries and environments, Code's products are used in critical applications in healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of other diverse industries.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, with regional headquarters in the Netherlands. For more information, visit codecorp.com.

