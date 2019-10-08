Code Corporation Selects Kent Hansen To Fill CEO Position

Kent earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Utah and also completed the Executive Education Management Program from The Wharton School. Outside of work, Kent enjoys spending time with his wife, Tami, and their three children. You can often find him enjoying the beautiful Utah outdoors boating, skiing, and perfecting his golf game.

Code's industry-innovating product portfolio includes both hardware and software image-based data capture solutions that spotlight its powerful decoding algorithm. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of barcode reading hardware and software solutions servicing a diverse range of industries and environments. Code's scanning technology has been solving critical workflow problems for over 20 years in industries like healthcare, government, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and more. Its subsidiary, TachyonIQ, focuses on the development of its world-class, barcode-reading software used throughout markets as diverse as robotics, logistics, retail, and manufacturing. The products and software technology continue to have a growing global presence as businesses everywhere recognize and harness the power and use of data capture.

According to Code Chairman of the Board of Directors Barclay McFadden III, "Our key criteria was to find an individual who will provide the leadership to build Code into a world-class organization. Kent has demonstrated the ability to do just that throughout his career. We also sought an individual whose management style encourages a collaborative working environment. Kent brings strong product management, sales, OEM, contract manufacturing, and financial expertise to Code."

Vice President of Sales, North America & Global Marketing, Garrett Russell added, "Code has become a leading provider of barcode scanning solutions during the last two decades. I look forward to the changes and growth that Kent will help us achieve and the innovations that will be inspired by his leadership."

Newly appointed CEO Kent Hansen added, "I couldn't be more excited to join this amazing team of incredibly talented and smart individuals who make up the Code family–including our extended family of distributors and resellers. Together we will continue to offer customers not only the most innovative data capture technology available, but also the most creative product solutions the industry has ever seen. I am happy to champion the Code brands in this new chapter and look forward too many more years of not only business success, but exceeding our customer's expectations."

About Code and TachyonIQ

For over 20 years, Code has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code's scanning technology consistently delivers unparalleled, image-based scanning and decoding performance industries depend on worldwide. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading data capture solutions that include both hardware and software products. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration.

A division of Code Corporation, TachyonIQ is an International software developer of image processing algorithms, including barcode decoding, that is used globally in every industry and application where accurate, rapid data capture is used for mission-critical functions and business growth in the IoT and Industry 4.0.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, with regional headquarters in the Netherlands. For more information, visit https://www.codecorp.com/ and https://www.tachyoniq.com/

