Code Council opens applications for its IECC Development Committees

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Code Council has announced its call for committees for the development of its 2024 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC). Under the Code Council's new framework, Leading the Way to Energy Efficiency: A Path Forward on Energy and Sustainability to Confront a Changing Climate, the IECC will be developed by the combined efforts of a Residential Energy Code Consensus Committee and a Commercial Energy Code Consensus Committee.

The responsibilities of the committees include:

Reviewing and evaluating public input in accordance with the requirements of the Code Council's Consensus Procedures, and building consensus to incorporate input that advances the code's new scope, intent and principles;

Ensuring any interested public party has the opportunity to provide input on components such as recommending changes to the IECC and commenting on proposed changes;

Considering the market-readiness of technologies to be incorporated into the code; and

Producing a code that meets the requirements contained in the new scope, intent and principles.

The goal is to include approximately 30 members for each committee that represent a diverse array of experience in building types and energy efficiency strategies, as well as racial, gender and socio-economic diversity. Committee members can represent nine different interest groups – manufacturers, builders, standards promulgators/testing laboratories, users, utilities, consumers, public segments, government regulators and insurance. No single category will constitute more than one-third of the membership of any committee. One third of the seats on the committees will be filled by government regulators, who will also serve as committee chairs. All appointments will be consistent with Code Council Policies 7 and 12 and the Code Council's Consensus Procedures.

"Updated every three years, the IECC will ensure wide adoption and cost effectiveness through continuous maintenance to allow ongoing discussion and the incorporation of provisions responsive to changes in building technology," said Dominic Sims, CBO, Chief Executive Officer of the Code Council. "As we build out the IECC Development Committees, we are looking for dedicated professionals who are fully committed to the vision and work necessary to help communities and the building sector meet energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction goals."

All interested parties are encouraged to apply to participate on the Residential Energy Code Consensus Committee or Commercial Energy Code Consensus Committee by visiting www.iccsafe.org/energy. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For additional information, read the FAQs. The executive summary and full framework are available online.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

SOURCE International Code Council