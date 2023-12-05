Code Dignity: Nurturing Self-Worth and Empowering Smart Choices in Today's Youth

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where the youth often struggle with belonging and self-identity, not feeling good enough or even following negative influencers, Code Dignity emerges as a beacon of hope and guidance. codedignity.org Founded by Barbara Aranda Diaz, this groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to helping young individuals navigate the complexities of adolescence and young adulthood with confidence and resilience.

"Every young person has a unique value and purpose," states Barbara Aranda Diaz, the visionary behind Code Dignity. "Our goals are to help them recognize and embrace their dignity, empowering them to develop critical thinking skills. We aim to equip them to prevent poor choices and inspire courage in case they need to bounce back from missteps."

Code Dignity's Impactful Programs:

Code Dignity Kids (8-12 years): Focused on instilling concepts of dignity and self-respect, balancing electronic device usage, understanding public versus private spheres, closing 4 doors to protect dignity and friendship as a very important key.

Code Dignity Middle School (12-16 years): Tailored to help adolescents differentiate between public, private, and intimate spaces, while promoting digital media literacy and smart decision-making. Closing 6 doors which will help have a "strong code" to protect their dignity, finding friendships and trustful people as a very important key.

codedignity.org

"Our approach is integrated by Code Dignity workbook, engaging speaker presentations, videos, music and group discussions to provide a comprehensive learning experience," explains Aranda Diaz. "We believe in building a community where young people can find true belonging, support each other, and celebrate their individuality in their journey through adolescence."

Code Dignity is more than a program; it's a movement towards a future where every young person can stand tall in their dignity and make their mark on the world.

About Code Dignity:

Founded by Barbara Aranda Diaz, Code Dignity is a youth dignity formation program aimed at empowering young people to embrace their dignity and make smart life choices. Inspired by Diaz's personal journey and her commitment to providing the best possible education for children, Code Dignity is a testament to the power of compassionate, dignity-centered education.

For more information, visit [codedignity.org] (https://codedignity.org).

Barbara Aranda-Diaz. [email protected] (832)4749492

32-474-9492832-474-9492

SOURCE Code Dignity