Code Dx and Secure Code Warrior Join Forces to Launch "Project Better Code"

NORTHPORT, N.Y., SYDNEY and NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Dx and Secure Code Warrior have teamed up to launch Project Better Code, an initiative to tackle a major challenge facing innovative organizations today – pushing the pace of software development without compromising software security.

To address this challenge, Code Dx has integrated Secure Code Warrior into its automated vulnerability management and correlation platform to offer contextual training for each organization's actual security vulnerabilities, on demand. Instead of making secure code training a one-size-fits-all annual event, this integration provides daily reinforcement of secure coding practices, allowing developers to consistently train on the security vulnerabilities identified and prioritized by Code Dx in real-time.

"Code Dx promotes innovation through software development. By aggregating and prioritizing results from all your security tools, we can ensure that security doesn't impair the speed of innovation and slow down progress," said Utsav Sanghani, Director of Product Management. "Oftentimes, there are thousands of results in a project and there's no way for security to triage all of them while keeping up with the speed of DevOps. The Code Dx platform effectively solves that problem. While fixing problems is critical, preventing coding errors that result in vulnerabilities can only be addressed through consistent, integrated contextual training offered by organizations like Secure Code Warrior."

"Secure Code Warrior is excited to participate in Project Better Code. By making security a positive and engaging experience, our human-led approach uncovers the secure developer inside every coder, enabling development teams to ship quality code faster by improving security at the most efficient stage of the software development process. By partnering with Code Dx on this initiative, we are combining our two approaches to improve security throughout the SDLC," said Stephen Allor, Director of Partnerships at Secure Code Warrior.

The integration is available now in Code Dx. To learn more about Project Better Code, please visit Code Dx.com/projectbettercode.

About Code Dx

Code Dx is an Application Security Orchestration and Correlation (ASOC) system that automates the resource-intensive workflows of finding, analyzing and remediating software application vulnerabilities -- at DevOps speed. It provides a centralized platform to manage software vulnerabilities, from initial testing through remediation, and continuously assess security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. Its reports and metrics for tracking software security processes over time serve as an organization's AppSec System of Record. For more general information, please contact Code Dx at (631) 759-3993 or [email protected].

About Secure Code Warrior

Smarter, faster secure coding Secure Code Warrior makes secure coding a positive and engaging experience for developers as they increase their software security skills. Through our flagship Learning Platform, we deliver relevant skills based pathways for developers to write secure code at speed, alongside intelligent and contextual developer tools that fix security flaws in real-time.

Our vision is to inspire every developer to embrace a preventative, secure coding practice that enables them to ship quality code faster - so they can create kick-ass software whilst benefiting from improved productivity, reduced costs, lower risk and easier compliance. Established in 2015, our customers include major financial institutions, telco's, retail, governments and global technology companies across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

