Code Fellows' Alumni Achieve 93% Employment

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows , Seattle's first tech academy founded in 2013, announced that 93% of their alumni achieved in-field employment at more than 800 companies in roles as software developers, cybersecurity engineers, and other related technology roles.

In the outcomes report, examined and validated by a third-party CPA firm, Clifton Larsen Allen , Code Fellows' Alumni had a median salary of $75,000. In addition, Code Fellows was the number one ranked bootcamp for landing a job at a major tech company, according to a study done by Switchup . This study found that 11.15% of Code Fellow's alumni are employed at the "Big Five"–Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Microsoft–this rate is only matched by the employment rate of Stanford University and outperforms other top university programs including Harvard, UC Berkeley and Cornell.

"At Code Fellows, we are passionate about helping individuals transform their lives through fast-paced career-focused education, and we couldn't be more proud of these results. We believe that it is critical that students learn the skills that allow them to pursue their passion while also securing a great income that will provide for them financially." – Jeff Malek, Code Fellows' CEO

Code Fellows has been crafting technical curriculum since 2013. They build, refine, and adapt curriculum to ensure they are keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech. Code Fellows tailors curriculum to fit learning styles and meet employer expectations to the extent that they now have thousands of graduates working at over 800 companies around the world.

Powered by Code Fellows provides the opportunity for other schools and universities to bring Code Fellow's curriculum and outcomes to their students. Through this program, Code Fellows provides the curriculum, operational support and instructional training to ensure schools are able to help their students gain the skills they need to land careers in tech.

"We believe everyone should have the opportunity to succeed. This is why we work with partners across the globe to help individuals from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds find rewarding careers in tech. The future of tech needs to be shaped by the diversity in our world–through the full breadth of humanity where no one is left out." – Mitchell Robertson, Code Fellows' VP of Business

To learn more about Code Fellows or become a Powered by Code Fellows partner, visit www.codefellows.org .

CONTACT

Mitchell Robertson

[email protected]

206-681-9318

SOURCE Code Fellows LLC.