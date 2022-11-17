Code Fellows Expands Partnership to Portugal with Academia de Código

A Global Partnership Dedicated to Transforming Lives

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows has partnered with Academia de Código to bring industry-leading cybersecurity and tech education to individuals throughout Portugal. Together they are providing pathways for individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of finances, to become professionals in the industry, helping them find stable and rewarding careers.

Academia de Código

Academia de Código was founded in Lisbon in 2015, as a Portuguese-born social impact startup focused on changing lives through teaching students the skills they need to succeed in a coding career. They are dedicated to ensuring all individuals throughout Portugal have the opportunity to find financially rewarding careers that change their lives, and positively impact the families and communities they live in.

Code Fellows is a premier technical skills training academy, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Their instructional team has been crafting technical curriculum since 2010, partnering with top tech companies, reviewing countless job postings and seeking continuous feedback in order to craft a curriculum that is not just meeting employer expectations but exceeding them. Through continuous iteration, they build, refine, and adapt their curriculum to ensure it is keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech today and well into the future.

"It's amazing how we met another tech school on the other side of the Atlantic with the same passion for education and for changing lives through the empowering teaching of technical skills. This partnership allows us to enlarge our offering with top-notch Cybersecurity curriculum, preparing grads with one of the most in-demand tech skills in the job market today. Together with Code Fellows, we will continue empowering talented minds, helping them break out of unemployment and dead-end jobs, and helping organizations accelerate digital transformation." — João Magalhães, Academia de Código

Through the power of partnership, Code Fellows and Academia de Código are able to leverage their collective strengths to ensure individuals throughout Portugal find meaningful work in high-paying, in-demand careers. This new partnership is the latest example of like-minded programs in markets across the globe coming together through Powered by Code Fellows .

"We couldn't be more honored to be partnering together with Academia de Código to ensure even more individuals have the opportunity to transform their lives. They are more than just another bootcamp, they are passionate believers, and dedicated leaders working to ensure everyone has the ability to find financially rewarding and sustainable careers. We are excited to be supporting the work they are doing to bring about lasting change." — Mitchell Robertson, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth, Code Fellows

Code Fellows, believes tech careers should be open to everyone. Their passion for education is only outshone by their passion for providing access to it. They believe the immersive education model works when passionate instructors, teaching assistants, and support staff recognize education's ability to change lives. In months—not years—individuals can dramatically improve their career prospects and access opportunities previously closed to them. This is why they seek out like-minded partners around the world, like Academia de Código, looking to transform their communities.

Since launching 8 years ago, Academia de Código has placed 1517 talented software developers into international IT jobs, through their intensive and immersive 14-week Full-Stack Programming Bootcamp. Now, through this partnership they are launching a Cybersecurity Bootcamp to allow individuals from all backgrounds gain the skills they need to begin careers in cybersecurity. As cyber attacks continue to rise, it is increasingly important that individuals get the right skillset to protect companies and communities against these threats.

