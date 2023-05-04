Code Fellows Launches Education Rescue Scholarship

SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows , a premier technical skills training academy offering high-quality job-focused education and training to aspiring learners since 2013, has launched an Education Rescue Scholarship . This scholarship is designed to help students who have invested money in a bootcamp, college or university, and have not received the education, knowledge, or skills needed to find rewarding careers in tech.

Prospective students who wish to be considered for the Education Rescue Scholarship must complete an application, be accepted into the program and provide evidence of all payments made towards tuition at a prior educational institution. The amount awarded will be based on the amount of tuition paid and will cover up to the full cost of attending any of the Self-Paced courses offered by Code Fellows.

Code Fellows' Self-Paced courses include access to online learning resources and support from full-time professional instructional staff. These courses are designed to help students gain the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in their careers.

"Too many programs are teaching outdated curriculum that is not in sync with the industry demands of today, leaving students with a mountain of debt and skills that are subpar or obsolete," said Mitch Robertson, SVP of Business Development and Growth at Code Fellows. "Through continuous iteration, we build, refine, and adapt our curriculum to ensure we are keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing our graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech today and well into the future."

The Education Rescue Scholarship is designed to help students fill in any gaps in their knowledge or skills while equipping them with additional training and skills from industry-leading certified instructors. This may include skills from coding fundamentals to advanced concepts like data structures and algorithms, professional applications and development.

Code Fellows offers students, including those utilizing the Education Rescue Scholarship, a number of other resources and support services which increase student success. This includes career services like resume reviews and employer connections, as well as ongoing educational opportunities.

In today's rapidly evolving technological world, computer science is a highly sought-after field that offers a plethora of career opportunities. However, not all colleges and universities offering computer science programs are keeping up with the changing demands of the industry. Some institutions continue to use outdated curricula and teaching methods, leading to poor outcomes for students and their future careers.

In addition, bootcamps have become increasingly popular over the years, offering an intensive, immersive learning experience in fields like software development, technical operations, and cybersecurity. However, not all of them are delivering on their promises, leaving students without the skills or knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen careers and a mountain of debt.

Many students have been let down by these institutions, leaving them frustrated and disheartened. Code Fellows Education Rescue scholarship aims to provide these students with a solution to their problems.

"Code Fellows is committed to providing high-quality technical education and supporting students who may have been let down by other educational institutions," said Jeff Malek, CEO of Code Fellows. "The Education Rescue Scholarship is an innovative and much-needed initiative that will help bridge the gap between education and employment. We are excited to offer this scholarship to students who are looking for a solution to their educational problems."

The commitment to education and support that Code Fellows demonstrates is a testament to their dedication to their students and to the tech community as a whole. By offering resources and support to students who may have been let down by other educational institutions, they are helping to create a more inclusive and supportive tech industry, while ensuring graduates are exceeding employer expectations.

If you have been let down by another educational institution, the Education Rescue Scholarship from Code Fellows can help you get back on track. Apply today and take the first step towards a rewarding career in tech.

About Code Fellows:

Code Fellows is the Pacific Northwest's premier technical skills training academy, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in person to people from all backgrounds. Learners are guided toward vocational change and life transformation through software development, technical operations, cybersecurity and career training. They guide people from all backgrounds to change their lives through fast-paced, career-focused education. They shape passionate learners with immersive training to meet industry needs and improve diversity.

Code Fellows has taught thousands of graduates and iterated on their curriculum and format to ensure students receive the most industry-relevant training as effectively and efficiently as possible. Students are immersed in their learning from full-time instructional staff who are seasoned industry professionals with daily lectures, pair programming, weekly presentations, one-week project sprints, and more. Code Fellows graduates work at Amazon, Microsoft, Zillow, Expedia, XBOX, NIKE, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and over 800 other companies.

