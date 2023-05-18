Code Fellows Launches Self-Paced Courses for Individuals to Learn from Industry-Leading Instructors at Their Own Pace

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows, a technical skills training academy based in Seattle, has introduced new self-paced courses with live support to broaden access to their high-quality education. This new option, which includes live access to instructors and teaching assistants, enables learners to study at their own pace, from anywhere and at any time, with support readily available in various forms.

These self-paced courses provide learners with flexibility and convenience, especially those with busy schedules or other commitments that would prevent them from attending traditional in-person classes. All courses cover the same comprehensive understanding of technical and career-oriented topics through hands-on projects, labs and in-depth assessments. All courses are taught with the techniques used in the industry, including the latest AI tools that are taking the tech industry by storm.

The courses are ideal for individuals who want to acquire in-demand technical skills but cannot commit to full-time or part-time courses that require attendance during class sessions. Code Fellows offers career-training courses in software development, technical operations, cybersecurity, with each course structured to enable learners to study at their own pace while being part of the dynamic Code Fellows community.

Mitch Robertson, SVP of Business Development and Growth for Code Fellows, said, "We are excited to offer self-paced courses to individuals who want to gain the skills they need to succeed in a career in tech but need more flexibility to attend at times and schedules that fit their lifestyle. This allows students to learn in a supportive environment, where they can set their own schedule and work at their own pace, taking their time to master a particular concept or move quickly through material they already know."

These courses are ideal for individuals who want to learn in-demand technical skills but cannot commit to full-time or part-time live classes. They offer courses in software development, technical operations, cybersecurity and career training. Each course is structured to allow individuals to learn at their own pace, as a part of the vibrant Code Fellows community.

The self-paced courses are always up to date, with continuously refreshed lessons taught by industry-leading instructors from a curriculum built by those with real-world experience working in the tech industry. Students have access to on-demand support and guidance from instructors and teaching assistants, ensuring they receive the same quality of education as they would in a live course.

"Our mission has always been to democratize access to learning, and this new self-paced format allows students the flexibility to shape their education around their unique schedules, life circumstances, and individual commitments. But we understand that learning doesn't happen in isolation. That's why even in this self-paced setting, we are committed to providing a community connection and on-demand support from our instructional staff. No matter when you choose to learn, our team is ready to guide you, offering the same high-quality, personalized assistance that is a hallmark of the Code Fellows experience. With our self-paced courses, you set the pace, but you'll never walk the path alone." - Brook Riggio, VP of Education at Code Fellows.

The self-paced courses are available now on the Code Fellows website. Individuals can choose from a variety of courses and start learning today.

About Code Fellows:

Code Fellows is the Pacific Northwest's premier technical skills training academy, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in person to people from all backgrounds. Learners are guided toward vocational change and life transformation through software development, technical operations, cybersecurity and career training. They guide people from all backgrounds to change their lives through fast-paced, career-focused education. They shape passionate learners with immersive training to meet industry needs and improve diversity.

Code Fellows has taught thousands of graduates and iterated on their curriculum and format to ensure students receive the most industry-relevant training as effectively and efficiently as possible. Students are immersed in their learning with daily lectures, pair programming, weekly presentations from full-time instructional staff who are seasoned industry professionals, one-week project sprints, and more. Code Fellows graduates work at Amazon, Microsoft, Zillow, Expedia, XBOX, NIKE, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and over 800 other companies.

CONTACT

Mitch Robertson

[email protected]

206-681-9318

SOURCE Code Fellows