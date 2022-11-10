Code Fellows Partners with American Apprenticeships Work to Create DOL Approved Apprenticeship

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows has partnered with American Apprenticeships Work (AAW) to create a DOL approved apprenticeship program helping employers tap into a diverse talent pipeline while ensuring apprentices have the skills needed to contribute toward employer goals.

American Apprenticeships Work

Code Fellows is a premier training academy based in Seattle, WA, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Their instructional team has been crafting technical curriculum since 2010, partnering with top tech companies, reviewing job postings and seeking continuous feedback to craft a curriculum that is exceeding employer expectations. Through continuous iteration they build, refine, and adapt curriculum to ensure it is keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech today and into the future.

AAW believes that the best business strategies start with the best talent strategies. AAW is a leading tech talent partner that helps U.S. enterprises transform their businesses by transforming their workforce. They create customized DOL approved tech apprenticeship programs that fill the rapidly growing need for skilled labor in digital, data, marketing and IT. Whether skilling up or scaling up, their approach ensures your talent is developing the right skills to support your business.

AAW empowers American employers to look beyond traditional hiring pools to diverse sources of talent, including their current employees. Regardless of their background, career phase or life stage.

"AAW and Code Fellows are committed to creating a more diverse workforce in tech. We are thrilled to partner and build a new on-ramp for individuals without degrees or direct experience to get great jobs in Software Development and Cyber Security.

Employers of all sizes can now join and benefit from an Apprenticeship program without the hassle and friction of setting up and managing a program themselves. More importantly, individuals looking to break into a new career can get paid work experience while learning the most in-demand tech and professional skills, without going into debt. These programs will change their lives and positively impact their communities." - Charlie Cornish, AAW

Through this partnership, Code Fellows and AAW are able to leverage their collective strengths to create a DOL approved Apprenticeship where individuals from all backgrounds find meaningful work in high-paying, in-demand careers while helping employers fill vital roles within their company.

This partnership is the latest example of like-minded programs in markets across the globe coming together through Powered by Code Fellows.

"We are honored to be partnering together with AAW to ensure even more individuals have the opportunity to transform their lives. They are more than a partner to us, they are passionate believers, and dedicated leaders working to ensure everyone has the ability to find financially rewarding and sustainable careers. We are excited to be supporting the work they are doing to bring about lasting change." — Mitchell Robertson, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth, Code Fellows

Code Fellows believes tech careers should be open to everyone. Their passion for education is only outshone by their commitment to providing access to it. They believe the immersive education model works when passionate instructors, teaching assistants, and support staff recognize education's ability to change lives. In months—not years—individuals can dramatically improve their career prospects and access opportunities previously closed to them. This is why they seek out like-minded partners around the world, like AAW, looking to transform their communities.

AAW is a modern apprenticeship company that transforms the careers and lives of individuals through their innovative approach to on-the-job learning.Their tech apprentices are trained, supported and mentored every step of the way on a structured skills development curriculum that mixes technical classes with on-the-job training and coaching.

