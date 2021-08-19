ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Code Fellows partners with St.Louis-based Savvy Coders to help underrepresented minorities obtain the skills they need to find rewarding careers in tech.

Individuals from all skill levels and backgrounds will be provided industry-relevant vocational training with the objective to gain meaningful and financially rewarding employment, strengthening the local economy in St.Louis.

"Savvy Coders is founded on the principle of teaching people who are traditionally underrepresented in the technology field. We endeavor to give back to our communities by increasing tech talent and expanding business opportunities. We are excited to partner with Code Fellows to help further our goal of empowerment. Partnering with an organization with a similar mission means that we are able to expand our outreach and offer a more diverse set of offerings to our communities. We are proud to partner with Code Fellows and look forward to making a lasting impact on so many lives!" — Elaine Queathem, CEO of Savvy Coders

Savvy Coders educates and supports those most underrepresented in tech to be innovators and leaders through practical, hands-on technical training. They are committed to helping students with internships, networking, and employment post-graduation. Partnering with several non-profit groups, they endeavor to give back to the community by increasing tech talent and expanding business opportunities.

Code Fellows has been crafting technical curriculum since 2013. They build, refine, and adapt curriculum to ensure they are keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech. Code Fellows tailors curriculum to fit learning styles, meet employer expectations and meet industry standards to the extent that they now have thousands of graduates working in new careers in over 800 companies around the world. Through Powered by Code Fellows , partner schools are provided the same industry-leading curriculum, operational support, and instructional training, to ensure their graduates are just as able to meet the demands of employers in the market.

