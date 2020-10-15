Code for America Names Arlene Corbin Lewis as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

In 2020, Code for America helped more than 5 million people across America access government services — from food assistance programs that ensured that children were fed while schools were closed to clearing criminal records to providing the first free, simple, trusted mobile app for low-income families to receive their stimulus check and tax refunds.

"We're excited to welcome Arlene Corbin Lewis in this new role at Code for America as the Chief Communications and Marketing Officer," said Code for America CEO Amanda Renteria. "Arlene will drive strategic campaigns and initiatives to create a more equitable and resilient government. We have a unique chance to shape government systems to truly serve everyone with dignity and respect."

"At this moment of crisis, Code for America is leading ground-breaking work to reimagine government, and make it more equitable and just for all," said Corbin Lewis. "I'm so proud to be joining this incredible team and look forward to finding innovative ways to tell the story of how the organization and the broader civic tech community are driving systemic change. Now more than ever, our nation needs to make government work for the people it serves. I look forward to working with the Code for America team to achieve this mission."

Arlene comes to Code for America with more than two decades of experience bringing communications campaigns and initiatives to life.

Most recently, Arlene served as Director of Communications at Demos, a national "think and do" tank powering the movement for a just, inclusive, multiracial democracy. Previously, Arlene served as the director of strategic communications at the Urban Institute, where she helped relaunch the esteemed think tank's brand, mainstreamed its research, and maximized its relationships with the media in ways that significantly increased Urban's visibility.

Along her journey, Arlene spent five years with Habitat for Humanity International, led communications strategy for the Case Foundation, launched a real estate business, and also held positions at the Equal Rights Center, Cohn & Wolfe, Fleishman-Hillard International Communications, and the United Nations. A native of Canada, Arlene has an MA in mass communications, a BA in communications studies and a second bachelor's degree in political science.

About Code for America

Code for America, founded in 2009, believes government can work for the people, and by the people, in the digital age, starting with the people who need it most. We build digital services that enhance government capabilities, and we help others do the same across all levels of government. We organize thousands of volunteers across over 85 chapters nationwide who improve government in their local communities. Our goal: a 21st century government that effectively and equitably serves all Americans. Learn more at codeforamerica.org .

