Code for America Names Emily K. Tracy Chief Revenue Officer

In 2020, Code for America helped more than 6 million people across America access government services—from food assistance programs that ensured that children were fed while schools were closed, to clearing criminal records, to providing the first free, simple, trusted mobile app for families with low income to receive their stimulus check and tax refunds.

"We're excited to welcome Emily as our new Chief Revenue Officer, where she will lead Code for America's efforts to scale as we enter our second decade," said Code for America CEO Amanda Renteria. "Emily will develop new revenue models so that our organization can help millions more people in America access the equitable government services they are entitled to."

"Code for America has been at the forefront of the movement to reimagine government for more than a decade," said Tracy. "Now, in the midst of this pandemic, Code for America has the opportunity to scale nationwide and ensure that equitable government services are available to all. I look forward to working with this incredible team to achieve this critically important mission."

Ms. Tracy comes to Code for America with more than two decades of experience as a social sector fundraising executive with extensive experience serving mission-driven advocacy organizations. Prior to joining Code for America, Emily served as the Chief Development Officer at Polaris, the leading anti-trafficking organization in the U.S. where she oversaw planning, growth, and diversification of revenue, including institutional funding, individual support, and earned revenue.



Before joining Polaris, Ms. Tracy was the National Director of Development at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), where she doubled individual giving revenue. She also worked in the higher education sector to secure support from graduate and law school alumni. Emily served as Director of Development at PROVAIL, a multiservice agency in Seattle that provides life opportunities for people living with disabilities. Emily's career has also included directing the foundation relations team at the Center for Food Safety and Oceana.



Emily is based in Big Sky, MT, and has earned an MS from Marymount University and a BA from The George Washington University.

