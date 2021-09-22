Code for America Names Leslie Campbell Chief of People, Equity, and Operations

Since the beginning of 2020, Code for America helped more than 6 million people across America access government services—from food assistance programs that ensured that children were fed while schools were closed, to clearing criminal records, to providing the first free, simple, trusted mobile app for families with low income to receive their stimulus checks and tax refunds.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Leslie Campbell as our new Chief of People, Equity, and Operations," said Code for America CEO Amanda Renteria. "Leslie brings deep experience in human resources and operations. She will lead our organization's efforts to continue to foster a culture of dignity, inclusiveness, and respect. We're excited to have her on board."

"For more than a decade, Code for America has been at the forefront of the effort to make government work better for the people who use it, especially those in underserved communities and with lived experience," said Leslie. "Through it all, Code for America has respected and valued its team members as complete people, and I will do all I can to create policies, structures, and an environment to maintain that approach. As I found during the interview process, Code for America doesn't just talk the talk; they walk the walk. I saw a leadership team, made up of people of color, committed to DEI, engaged and doing the work -- and that truly excites me."

Leslie comes to Code for America with more than 25 years of experience providing human resources and operational leadership to mission-driven organizations, businesses, and schools.

Most recently, Leslie served as Vice President of People Operations for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). Before that, Leslie served as Vice President of Human Resources for California College of the Arts, where she led various initiatives such as the oversight of Title IX, the establishment of market-based compensation, Staff Advisory, and the DEI Task Force.

Earlier in her career, Leslie provided leadership development services to several Fortune 500 companies and HR services in public and charter schools. Leslie has a Masters of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology.

Meanwhile, she continues to pursue social justice in her community as a founding member of the Piedmont Racial Equity Campaign, which aims to establish racial equity in Piedmont's city, schools, and housing.

She also serves on the board of Positive Coaching Alliance, which aims to ensure positive youth development through sports. In her spare time, Leslie can be found cheering on her son in the Special Olympics.

About Code for America

Established in 2009, Code for America is a technology nonprofit that believes that government can work for the people, by the people, in the digital age. We use insights and ideas from real people to guide us to real solutions that break down barriers to meet community needs and improve government in meaningful ways. Learn more at codeforamerica.org.

