Code Metal Raises $36.5 Million For Verifiable, AI-Powered Code Translation

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Metal today announced it has closed $36.5 million of funding for its Series A round to advance its goal of accelerating mission-critical industries with provably correct AI code translation. The round was led by venture capital firm Accel and values the company at $250 million.

The raise marks a new phase of growth for Code Metal , which has deployed its platform across the defense, automotive, and semiconductor industries, and is already on contract to deliver eight figures in revenue this year. Code Metal's platform is used in industries with strict safety and regulatory requirements for rapid feature development, code portability, and code modernization. Before Code Metal, these industries could not leverage AI for their software development tasks due to accuracy and other fundamental limitations of AI.

In addition to Accel, Code Metal is proud to welcome new investors including RTX Ventures, Bosch Ventures, Smith Point Capital, Overmatch VC, and AE Ventures. The round also includes participation from distinguished individuals such as John Tenet CEO of Chaos Industries, philanthropist and serial biomedical entrepreneur Paul Schimmel, GovForce CEO Kendall Collins, telecommunications pioneer Robert Cohn, and defense investor Chris Heinz. Code Metal also secured additional commitments from existing investors Shield Capital and J2 Ventures, with continued support from Fulcrum Venture Group.

"Vibe coding helps software teams build MVPs fast. But it doesn't address our customers' needs: writing zero-error production code onto hardware," said Peter Morales, founder and CEO of Code Metal. "Helping industries like auto and defense not get left behind by AI: that isn't purely an AI problem. It's where multiple disciplines meet, and that's where Code Metal operates. Revisiting the industries where I began, and demonstrating real impact in production, has been a full-circle moment. The momentum we're seeing speaks for itself."

"In sectors like healthcare, finance, and defense, precision isn't a luxury, it's required," said Steve Loughlin, Partner at Accel. "Code Metal understands that the next generation of AI infrastructure will depend on language and hardware working in sync. Their approach combines deep technical rigor with a practical understanding of how real industries operate."

"We see Code Metal as a transformative enabler for the next generation of intelligent, connected systems. Code Metal's AI-driven approach to code translation and deployment at the edge directly supports Bosch Ventures' vision of bringing greater automation, reliability and scalability to industrial and mobility applications," said Adam Jackson, Partner at Bosch Ventures.

"Shield Capital's additional commitments reflect our continued enthusiasm for both Code Metal's AI-enabled code translation technology, which has immense value for defense and commercial customers; and the company's already-established track record of delivering results, such as speeding code translation from weeks to days for L3Harris across several projects," said Michael Brown, Partner at Shield Capital.

Code Metal's automated code translation solutions combine formal methods with AI to ensure every line of code is tested, robust, optimized, and compliant. Its ability to verify and guarantee that code will meet stringent safety and regulatory checks is enabling it to break into otherwise AI-skeptical industries. The company is in the process of closing additional major contracts that will be announced in the coming weeks.

"It's rare to see a company of this technical complexity get adopted this quickly in enterprise. The round was well timed, because there is a huge amount of demand for Code Metal's technology," remarked Alexander Harstrick, co-founder of J2 Ventures, which led Code Metal's pre-seed round. "We have a lot more to share with the world very soon."

About Code Metal

Code Metal's mission is to accelerate mission-critical industries with provably correct, automated code translation and optimization for any environment. Adopted across the defense, automotive, and semiconductor industries - and wherever compliance, safety, and precision are required - Code Metal's platform combines formal methods with AI to enable customers to develop features rapidly, break vendor lock-in by moving code between chips, and modernize code. Learn more at http://www.codemetal.ai/ .

