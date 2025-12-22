Code Ninjas Expands Illinois Footprint with New Locations in O'Fallon and Edwardsville

Local Entrepreneur and Mother Fuels Expansion to Meet Growing Demand for Kids' STEM Learning

O'FALLON, Ill., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the premier learning center franchise focused on coding and technology education for kids ages 5-14, is expanding its footprint in Illinois with a newly signed franchise agreement for two locations serving the O'Fallon and Edwardsville communities. The first center, located in O'Fallon, is slated for a soft opening in early 2026, with the Edwardsville location expected to follow within the next two years.

Kay Cavataio will open two Code Ninjas locations in Southern Illinois.

These additions will bring the total number of Code Ninjas centers in Illinois to 16, reinforcing the state's position as a key growth market amid rising demand for accessible, hands-on STEM learning opportunities.

Local Owners & Community Roots

The new centers will be owned and operated by Kay Cavataio, a lifelong Metro East resident dedicated to fostering meaningful learning experiences for local children, with the support of her husband Joe. Kay was inspired to bring Code Ninjas to the community after searching for a tech-focused, enriching activity for their nine-year-old son, who has shown a strong interest in creativity and technology. Kay's background in middle school and special education, along with her current role as an elementary school music educator, gives her a unique perspective on youth engagement and learning.

"Our continued growth in Illinois reflects the increasing demand from parents who want their children to gain practical skills in technology and problem-solving," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Code Ninjas. "Kay represents exactly the type of passionate, community-driven entrepreneur who is fueling our expansion. Her commitment to education and youth development will help us meet the surging demand for high-quality enrichment programs that prepare kids for the future."

A Vision for Empowering Young Learners

Kay has already been introducing local children to the world of coding through classes she currently leads at a nearby recreation center. What began as a small effort to gauge community interest quickly turned into a full program, complete with a waitlist, reflecting the strong local demand for meaningful, tech-focused learning opportunities. Her goal is to create an inclusive, engaging environment where children can explore technology, develop new skills, and build confidence through hands-on learning.

"What drove me to Code Ninjas was the incredible franchisee support network and proven framework the brand provides," said Kay Cavataio. "As a first-time business owner, having access to a system that combines innovative curriculum, ongoing training, and marketing resources gives me the confidence to focus on what matters most, helping kids grow their skills and discover a passion for technology. It's exciting to bring that kind of opportunity to families in our own community."

The Code Ninjas Franchise Opportunity

Code Ninjas provides franchise owners with industry-leading support from day one, including guidance in real estate selection, new owner training, grand opening planning, daily operations, and local marketing to help each center thrive. The ideal franchisee is driven to inspire and empower the next generation of coders, with a passion for community impact and youth development. While a background in education or technology can be helpful, it's not required. What matters most is a commitment to creating a fun, engaging, and supportive learning environment for kids.

Franchisees can expect a total initial investment ranging from $174,750 to $298,250*. For more information, visit https://connect.codeninjas.com/franchising/franchise-about.



About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, kids ages 5-15 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, problem solving and artificial intelligence. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.

