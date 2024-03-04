Code Ninjas Joins Keith Bell Opportunity Central in Forney

New Dojo Expected to Open Late This Spring

FORNEY, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, a renowned name in children's coding education, has announced its newly signed franchise agreement with the Keith Bell Opportunity Central (OC) in Forney, Texas. The new location will be located at 680 Innovation Boulevard.

This unique agreement is the first of its kind as the dojo will be located on the second floor of this state-of-the-art, 350,000 square foot career, college, and community center. In addition to Code Ninjas, the OC features a first-floor mall with other small businesses that includes a large arena, retail shops, restaurants and cafes, an auto partner and an escape room.

Welcoming students from 5 to 15 years old, the dojo boasts a prime location directly opposite Rhodes Intermediate and Jackson Middle Schools, and the opening of a neighboring elementary school anticipated this August. Code Ninjas at the OC is expected to open in late Spring, but The OC itself welcomed people through its doors last month.

"By adding Code Ninjas to the OC, we can provide our students with hands-on teaching and coding experiences to prepare them for their future careers," said Justin Terry, Superintendent of Forney ISD. "Being able to expose the community to a new concept is very exciting. The OC is where inspiration meets innovation, and that is exactly what Code Ninjas will provide."

In collaboration with The OC, Code Ninjas is excited to announce a unique employment opportunity for students ages 15-18. Students who are actively pursuing certifications and college credits in trade careers through partnerships with Dallas College, TVCC, Texas Tech University and Indiana Wesleyan University, will have the chance to serve as senseis. In this role, they will impart their knowledge and skills upon the ninjas, fostering a community of learning and growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome The OC to the Code Ninjas family," said Navin Gurnaney, Chief Executive Officer at Code Ninjas. "Their commitment to motivating students with cutting-edge educational approaches, resonates deeply with our core values. We are confident that they will be an exceptional ally in enriching the Forney community."

Code Ninjas allows children ages 5-15 to immerse themselves in a fun and inclusive environment that provides an opportunity to empower their young minds through interactive and playful technology. For more information on Code Ninjas and franchise opportunities, visit https://connect.codeninjas.com/franchising/franchise-about.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the country, kids ages 5-15 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and problem solving. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.

