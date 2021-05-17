Code Ninjas Ranked as a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

PEARLAND, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest growing kids coding franchise, announced today that the company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Top New Franchises and Fastest-Growing Franchises lists. Code Ninjas came in at No. 17 on the Top New Franchises list, which features 100 rising stars in the franchise world.

Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Top New Franchises list features up-and-coming businesses that have been franchising for five years or less. The rankings are judged based on each brand's score received in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list that covers key areas including financial strength and stability, company size and growth, brand recognition and franchisee support. This prestigious list emphasizes attractive franchise brands across the U.S. to help potential business partners make high-upside investments.

"After a year of global uncertainty, Code Ninjas is already seeing a recovery of sales and increased growth. Being ranked as a Top New Franchise is an opportunity to recognize and thank all of our Code Ninjas franchise owners and team members for their hard work in serving our ninjas during this time," said Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas. "Everyone at Code Ninjas understands the importance of providing children with the experience of coding, especially during continuous uncertainty and change in their lives. We are excited to see where we go next, as this is just the beginning of our story."

In February of 2021, Code Ninjas celebrated having 300 locations open for the first time in company history. Code Ninjas reached this notable milestone in less than five years of operation. In fact, 98 locations opened worldwide in 2020 alone, helping cement Code Ninjas as the global leader in the kids' coding category.

At Code Ninjas, kids learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Code Ninjas offers kids the opportunity to dive into fun, challenging, and rewarding projects and activities that will engage them and bring out skill sets that will benefit them as they grow. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis™ and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up Code Ninjas CREATE. Younger kids are able to take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages are able to take part in summer camps instilling the problem solving and critical thinking skills into the leaders of the future.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.codeninjasfranchise.com/.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS:

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

Media contact: Gianna Romano, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Code Ninjas