Code Ocean Accelerates Pharmaceutical and Biotech Research

News provided by

Code Ocean

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Brings Home the Gold in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology as "Best IT Solution for Pharmaceuticals & Biotech"

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ocean, the world's first Reproducible Research Cloud,  today announced that it has earned a Gold Award in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee®Awards for Information Technology in the category of "Best IT Solution for Pharmaceuticals and BioTech."

Continue Reading
Code Ocean has earned a Gold Award in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee®Awards for Information Technology in the category of “Best IT Solution for Pharmaceuticals and BioTech.”
Code Ocean has earned a Gold Award in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee®Awards for Information Technology in the category of “Best IT Solution for Pharmaceuticals and BioTech.”

Code Ocean accelerates pharmaceutical and biotech research by providing a digital lab for trusted computational science. Code Ocean's enterprise platform allows pharmaceutical and biotech researchers to collaborate more quickly and effectively in a standards-based environment that duplicates coding, software, and data in the cloud.  It preserves a record of the path to every result to maintain complete visibility, lineage, reproducibility, and reuse, bringing together decision-makers, research IT, coding, and domain scientists in one shared, collaborative space.

"Code Ocean organizes the creative chaos inherent in computational science," said Simon Adar, Co-founder and CEO, Code Ocean. "Scientists use many well developed methods for capturing, storing, and indexing primary research data, but once that data leaves the security of a database to be transformed into valuable insights, it often loses the connection to its original source. Code Ocean's digital lab guarantees the traceability and reproducibility of any result so scientific discoveries can be completely trusted by decision makers."

The Globee Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business. The judging process for the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. These esteemed judges contributed their expertise to evaluate and assess the submissions received.

"The pharmaceutical and biotech industries are going through digital transformations to modernize infrastructure and enable scientists to better collaborate," said Ram Dayan, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Code Ocean.  "Code Ocean is a critical part of that transformation, as it will make more information available for analysis and improve the quality and speed of science. By offering a unified platform for data and computational research in the wet and dry lab, Code Ocean provides full knowledge of the path of discovery, making each stage of the computation fully reproducible."

For more information about Code Ocean, please visit https://codeocean.com/.

About Code Ocean
Code Ocean solves the problem of creative chaos in scientific discoveries. It's your digital lab for faster, trusted computational science — the first and only integrated science library and workbench that guarantees reproducibility and speeds up discovery. Bringing together decision-makers, research IT, coding, and domain scientists in one shared, collaborative space, it provides a single pane of glass delivering end-to-end visibility, traceability, and reusability. Code Ocean keeps all your data, results, development environments, pipelines, AI/ML, no-code applications, and visualizations in one place as connected data products.
For more information, please visit www.codeocean.com.

Media Contact:
Rebecca West
[email protected]

SOURCE Code Ocean

Also from this source

Code Ocean Introduces New Apps Library of Customizable Biotech and Life Sciences Applications

Code Ocean Partners with Nature Portfolio to Launch the Open Science Library with Ready-to-Run Software from Authors in Nature Journals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.