Code Ocean Selected by Lantern Pharma to Power A.I. Focused Computational Research Environment for Oncology Drug Development

NEW YORK and DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ocean, the leading computational research environment for sharing scientific discoveries, today announced a collaboration that will power AI-driven computational research for oncology-focused drug discovery with Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. By leveraging Code Ocean's Compute Capsule® technology, the move will further power Lantern Pharma's RADR® platform for faster, more collaborative discoveries from billions of RADR® data points as well as from experimental results and insights from their network of collaborators.

Computational researchers today are challenged with analyzing big data with too many tools, lack of specialized coding experience, and challenging, cumbersome DevOps processes required to organize and securely share research. Through this collaboration Lantern Pharma is expected to benefit from significant efficiencies in development time and cost as well as increased reproducibility from Code Ocean's platform. The Code Ocean platform will offer an easy to use, collaborative research experience with an integrated development environment, secure repository, and portable Compute Capsule® technology for guaranteed reproducibility.

"I'm thrilled to be working with a leading-edge partner like Lantern Pharma," said Simon Adar, Co-Founder and CEO of Code Ocean. "This collaboration truly enables large-scale, high-throughput collaboration both internally at Lantern and also with their leading research partners to accelerate the pace of oncology drug discovery."

"It's a given that science and discovery needs to be continuous," said Panna Sharma, President & CEO of Lantern Pharma. "We selected Code Ocean as our partner, as we expect them to provide our scientists, researchers, data engineers and collaborators with a best in class, reproducible and highly secure platform environment while also improving the research experience. Paired with our proprietary A.I., Code Ocean's Compute Capsule's will allow us and other researchers to take collaborative drug development further and faster than before."

Lantern leverages advances in machine learning, genomics and artificial intelligence to develop oncology therapies by using its proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures aimed at uncovering mechanisms of action, suggesting potential combination therapy approaches and identifying patients more likely to respond to its pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Working with the Code Ocean platform is expected to help increase team productivity and enhance Lantern Pharma's ability to collaborate more rapidly with its industry leading partners, including the National Cancer Institute, Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins & Fox Chase Cancer Center, within a secure and agile research environment.

"Our multidisciplinary research team -- of bioinformaticians, computational biologists, data scientists and machine learning practitioners -- was up and running after a few hours of onboarding, and able to fully use our existing languages, tools and frameworks. By adopting Code Ocean as part of our tech stack we have furthered our efforts to have a secure, replicable, user-friendly and cloud-based computational environment that can be leveraged both internally and with our global network of collaborators," said Peter Carr, Principal Platform Architect at Lantern Pharma.

The Code Ocean platform does not require the user to be an IT expert to utilize the software properly. By integrating the essential triplet– code, data and a computing environment– Code Ocean is offering the most complete platform for computational research that's on the market. Code Ocean's unique Compute Capsules provide a fundamentally easier and more efficient way for researchers to create and safely share their work, which is essential to moving science forward. This, combined with Lantern Pharma's billions of data points, will allow researchers to have faster access to more data than ever before, without being overwhelmed by massive amounts of data management or the computational structure.

About Code Ocean

Code Ocean is where great computational research is created, organized and shared in one place. The Code Ocean platform provides the best way for research teams to standardize research workflow, and to track and reproduce all computations and discoveries. By making it easier and more efficient for researchers to collaborate, Code Ocean improves reproducibility, optimizes return on IT investment, and saves time by automating repetitive functions. More information is available at: www.codeocean.com and Twitter @CodeOceanHQ.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

