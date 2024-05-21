Code of Support to Honor Army Captain and Family During Upcoming Memorial Day Parade

Foundation Effort Follows Recent Annual 'Toast to Our Troops' Gala

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Code of Support Foundation (COSF) announced today it will participate in next week's National Memorial Day Parade.

"COSF will honor sacrifices made by America's veterans and their families, and our float will be joined by two of our nation's heroes, U.S. Army Captain Luis Avila and Mrs. Claudia Avila, Military Spouse, Caregiver, and Advocate," said Elizabeth El-Nattar, the foundation's acting executive director and trustee. "Together, we will march in honor and remembrance of Capt. Avila's brothers and sisters in arms who gave their lives for this beautiful nation," said El-Nattar.

Retired Maj. Gen. Alan Salisbury, founder of COSF, and the Avilas will join with other partners and supporters on the COSF's float. The event, which is organized by the American Veterans Center, will be held May 27 from 2:00-4:00 p.m., and will run along the National Mall on Constitution Avenue, NW, between 7th and 17th streets. The parade is expected to be aired on selected networks and will feature marching bands and veteran units from all 50 states, honoring those who served our nation from the Revolutionary War to today. More than 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the parade.

The effort to participate in the parade comes on the heels of the foundation's recent annual "Toast to Our Troops" gala, which celebrated service members and their families, including the Avila family while bringing awareness to the ever-present need to support those who have worn the uniform for this country. The event was made possible by COSF staff, volunteers, and support from numerous sponsors, including Major League Baseball, TD Foundation, Softtek Government Solutions, Cherokee Federal, Windsor Group, ThunderCat Technology, Walker & Dunlop, and Windstream Wholesale, Pearmund Cellars, and many others. CNN anchor Brianna Keilar served as the event's emcee and Hon. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, served as the keynote speaker.

About Code of Support Foundation

COSF is dedicated to leveraging the nation's full spectrum of resources to ensure that all veterans, military members, and their families receive the support they have earned through case coordination, PATRIOTlink®, and education & engagement programs. COSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, recognized for its commitment to accountability and transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Transparency 2024 seal.

