Code Platoon Announces New AI + Fullstack Engineering Curriculum

Flagship Immersive Program Evolves to Meet the Changing Demands of the Tech Workforce

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Platoon today announced the launch of its newly updated AI + Fullstack Engineering curriculum, marking the next evolution of the organization's flagship Immersive program. The update reflects Code Platoon's ongoing commitment to aligning its training with the in-demand skills employers are seeking in today's rapidly changing technology landscape.

Code Platoon AI+Fullstack Engineering

Over the past ten years, Code Platoon has graduated more than 500 students across 28 immersive cohorts into careers as Fullstack software engineers. As the role of software engineers has evolved—particularly with the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence—Code Platoon has continually updated its curriculum to ensure graduates are prepared for real-world engineering roles.

"Software engineering today looks very different than it did even five years ago," said Rod Levy, Founder and Executive Director of Code Platoon. "Our responsibility is to ensure that the training we provide reflects what employers actually need. Updating our Immersive program to AI + Fullstack Engineering is a natural extension of our mission—to equip Veterans and military-connected students with relevant, job-ready skills that lead to long-term careers in tech."

While Code Platoon has integrated responsible AI usage into its Fullstack curriculum for several years, the AI + Fullstack Engineering program represents a more intentional shift. Students will move beyond simply using AI tools and instead learn how to build and integrate AI-powered features into real applications.

Students also gain exposure to how AI systems are trained, how data supports AI-driven features, and how intelligent components are integrated into production-ready applications.

"This change fundamentally impacts what our students are able to build and demonstrate," said Francisco Avila, Lead Fullstack Engineering Instructor at Code Platoon. "In the Immersive program, students will now design and develop Fullstack applications that incorporate modern AI capabilities. Their group projects won't just showcase technical fundamentals—they'll show employers that our graduates can think critically about where AI fits, how to integrate it responsibly, and how to deliver real value in production-ready applications."

Graduates of the AI + Fullstack Engineering program will enter the workforce with a portfolio that reflects modern engineering expectations—combining strong Fullstack fundamentals with practical experience building AI-enabled systems.

With this curriculum update, Code Platoon continues to push forward its mission of helping Veterans and military-connected learners transition into meaningful careers in technology—prepared not just for today's roles, but for the future of software engineering.

For more information about Code Platoon's programs, visit codeplatoon.org.

