CODE Staffing Adds Three Members to its Board of Advisors

HOUSTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CODE Staffing Corp, the IT contingent staffing arm of the CODE Group, has added three members to its Board of Advisors. The new advisors are David Blumenthal, Gregg Gerken, and Chris Williams. They join CODE Group Founder and President Markus Egger and CODE Staffing CEO Yair Griver.

David Blumenthal has more than 30 years of experience as a founder, leader and entrepreneur in consulting, healthtech and digital business. He currently serves as Vice President of Strategic Client Development and Client Success for Zelis, a leading healthtech company that delivers cost transparency solutions to health plans. Prior to his current role he served as Chief Operating Officer for a publicly traded reseller of wireless services. He also co-founded and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Flash Creative Management, a business technology company focused on assisting companies identify their strategic objectives and tactical plans and build the processes and technologies to support them. He has a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from New York University.

Gregg Gerken is the former Head of Commercial Real Estate for TD Bank, N.A., where he was responsible for a $28 billion investment real estate portfolio and a $4 billion low-income housing tax credit equity portfolio serving regional, institutional real estate and not-for-profit clients. He has more than 35 years of banking experience, with more than 25 years in the real estate industry. Before joining TD Bank, Gerken was responsible for real estate lending in New Jersey for Fleet Bank, National Westminster Bank & Citizens First National Bank, which were combined through mergers. He currently serves on several Mortgage Bankers Association committees, is a member of the Real Estate Roundtable's Real Estate Capital Policy Advisory Committee and Homeland Security Task Force Committee. Gerken earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business and Political Science from Ohio University.

Chris Williams is a leadership advisor with more than 45 years of experience building and leading teams. As the Vice President of Human Resources at Microsoft, he wrote software and scaled teams. Williams is currently an advisor who works with executives to help them become better and smarter leaders. He shares leadership videos on social media with more than 250,000 followers and is a regular contributor to Business Insider magazine. Williams graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Bowling Green State University.

"This is an extremely strong group of advisors who will help CODE Staffing in our efforts to transform the contingent staffing industry," Griver said. "We look forward to working with them as we grow and evolve our business."

CODE Staffing is the IT contingent staffing arm of Houston-based The CODE Group, which was established in 1993 by Markus Egger and has grown its service offerings from publishing and distributing one of the longest-running, global software magazines (CODE Magazine), to completing multi-million-dollar projects with its CODE Consulting and CODE Training. CODE Staffing provides professional software developers at a client's workplace or remotely to augment their software development team and help staff projects of any size. Learn more at www.codestaffing.com.

