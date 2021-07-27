Code Super Powers Reveals a Pandemic Silver Lining with Social Impact Software Service

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Super Powers, the leading diverse-owned technology company focused on coding literacy, is fully committed to changing the landscape of scalable social impact. Software has changed the course of humanity, but access to the creation process is still limited.

Instructor-led coding courses are 10x more likely in affluent areas versus non-affluent areas. According to a Gallup study, 96% of parents want coding offered in their children's school. Yet, less than 30% of primary and secondary schools offer instructor-led coding courses.

Students are Fascinated by the Online Coding Experience Interactive STEM Event at Local Campus Captivates Student

With its new Coding Coaches for All Initiative, Code Super Powers will offer free and discounted coding courses to elementary and middle school students throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The AI-powered platform connects students with live technology coaches, with priority given to communities most impacted by COVID-19. Code Super Powers teaches young people ages 6 - 16 how to participate in the creation of social impact technology.

Technology gives us speed and precision, but not tolerance and inclusion. Software is only as tolerant as its creators, which is why it is important to incorporate a diverse group of people in the creation process.

"For software to have a great impact on social issues we must empower people from impacted communities to create the solutions they truly need, instead of companies dictating what they think people need," said Matt Evans, Founder of Code Super Powers.

Making a significant commitment of $100 million to help boost diverse-owned businesses, Comcast RISE named Code Super Powers as a 2021 RISE Award honoree. Comcast is providing invaluable media support to help reach communities most impacted by COVID-19. Additionally, Code Super Powers is the first coding platform to work with Horton's Kids and other community development organizations to provide coding literacy to underserved youth.

During the 2021-2022 school year, schools, districts and community-driven organizations can partner with Code Super Powers to provide their communities with continuous STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Arts) opportunities to boost college and career readiness.

In addition to year-round programming, Code Super Powers provides Technology Camps in arcade game design, mobile app development, animation, Python, JavaScript, Minecraft and Roblox coding.

Please contact [email protected] to speak with students about how Code Super Powers' coaching is changing their outlook on the future and uplifting the community.

For more information on Code Super Powers, visit CodeSuperPowers.com.

ABOUT CODE SUPER POWERS

To fulfill the country's strategic needs and reverse the shortfall in STEM professionals, the Code Super Powers AI-centric learning platform empowers young people to be creators of technology, not just consumers. The social impact platform utilizes learner's natural passion for gaming and mobile apps to fuel a love for learning and high achievement. It connects users with accomplished coding tutors, and increases student's critical thinking, confidence, and collaboration skills for college and career readiness. Don't Just Play Games, Create Them!

Media Contact:

Erica Tucker

[email protected]

(443) 990-1502

SOURCE Code Super Powers