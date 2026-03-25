CODE WIZARDS GROUP UNVEILS WIZARDLIFT; A NEW TOOL THAT HELPS GAME STUDIOS RAPIDLY EVALUATE AMAZON GAMELIFT SERVERS

READING, England, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Wizards Group, a leading global game services provider, today unveiled its latest product offering. WizardLift eliminates the complexity for developers interested in evaluating the power of Amazon GameLift Servers, Amazon Web Services' dedicated game server hosting solution that deploys, operates, and scales cloud servers for multiplayer games.

"Scaling a multiplayer game isn't easy and there can be a million different aspects to consider and plan for," explained Stuart Muckley, CEO of Code Wizards Group. "With WizardLift, we've designed a seamless tool that enables developers of every size to take their existing game servers and easily validate whether Amazon GameLift is the best solution for their offering, automatically ensuring that everything is perfectly configured for success."

Today's announcement marks the first phase of WizardLift, which is initially intended to provide a rapid and automated way to test and validate whether Amazon GameLift Servers are a good fit for a developer's game or portfolio of games. In phase two, expected to launch later in 2026, WizardLift will add features that will enable studios of all sizes to tune, optimize, and launch game operations to Amazon's GameLift Servers automatically.

Key WizardLift features:

Zero human intervention – simply upload the binaries and WizardLift does all the work.

Natively powered by Amazon GameLift Servers – enabling developers to see the power and benefit without a large time investment.

Easy Migration from other clouds or services – completely removing the learning curve.

Multiplayer Wizards compatible – easily add industry leading 24x7x365 NOC services to manage and monitor your servers.

Global – WizardLift can handle any GameLift Servers regions and deploy as needed.

Pricing and Availability

WizardLift is available immediately! Additional information can be found at https://codewizards.io/wizardlift/, or by contacting Code Wizards Group at [email protected].

About Code Wizards Group

Code Wizards Group is trusted by the studios behind many of your favorite games, from Apex Legends to Fruit Ninja. Code Wizards' experienced engineers have the expertise and pedigree to help your game scale, monetize, and be awesome. We work across mobile, console, and PC, providing reliable, secure, and scalable operations even at challenging CCU levels over 500,000. Over the last 20 years Code Wizards Group has served over 400 million players around the world. For more information visit www.codewizards.io or email [email protected].

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SOURCE Code Wizards Group