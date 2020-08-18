CodeBoxx opens the registrations for a new campus in the greater Tampa Bay area!

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CodeBoxx, the technology school that offers an ultra-accelerated 16-week coding bootcamp to train people from all walks of life, is pleased to open the registrations for a new campus in the greater Tampa Bay Area. Well established in Canada, CodeBoxx will bring its unique concept across the US in the upcoming years and has identified Tampa Bay as the first location of their expansion. The organization is happy to count on the support of local actors such as economic development councils, tech councils and companies and Career Source Tampa Bay to make it happen!

CodeBoxx has quickly demonstrated with its first campuses that the concept delivers the value promised in markets with varied characteristics. The opportunities created for participants in the technology community have already allowed many individuals to launch their careers when, without CodeBoxx, it would have not been possible. The success of more than 100 graduates in such a short time is so obvious it allows the organization to grow and expand in certain markets where the demand for quality technologists is even more pressing. Moreover, with the recent crisis, the digitalization of jobs experienced in the last years is going to increase even more. The demand for a fast, effective and accessible upskilling and/or reskilling alternative will grow even more.

About CodeBoxx

CodeBoxx has 2 business units: a coding bootcamp and a digital workshop. CodeBoxx's proprietary program and unique concept lower the barrier to entry for candidates: everyone is accepted, a high-performance laptop is loaned to candidates who request one, tuition fees are only paid once graduates are hired and a job is guaranteed to every graduate thanks to CodeBoxx's partner companies and its digital workshop! The concept gives young dropouts, immigrants, people reorienting their career or looking to upskill their toolbox, a unique opportunity to launch their career in tech! The hands-on program combines hard skills and soft skills to transform participants into operational developers.

With its Digital Workshop, CodeBoxx offers a variety of services, specializing in digital transformations. Currently performing several major projects with businesses across North America. The unique element of the workshop is that every project is carried out by some graduates of the bootcamp who have not been hired by CodeBoxx's partner companies, allowing them to perfect their learning supervised by experienced professionals.

