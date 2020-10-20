CodeBoxx Technology appoints Meg Charles as Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer to accelerate growth

Currently, only 26% of computer related jobs are held by women, with African Americans and LatinX workers representing a mere 9% and 8% of the computer related work force, respectively. Meg , an experienced angel investor, global corporate attorney and executive, is charged with leveraging CodeBoxx's unique blend of hard coding and soft skills program design to create a diverse and inclusive pipeline of software developers prepared to contribute to the workforce on day 1.

"What Meg brings to the table for CodeBoxx in terms of vision and experience is invaluable. But most of all, we were fortunate enough that she came to us because she was inspired by our ability to turn individuals from various backgrounds, with little or no coding experience into operational and valued developers able to deliver for real businesses. We're glad that Meg saw in us an agent of change worth taking to the next level" says Nicolas Genest, Founder and CEO of CodeBoxx." says Nicolas Genest, Founder and CEO of CodeBoxx.

Reflecting on her decision to join CodeBoxx, Meg says "from our very first conversation, it was clear that, informed by his experience as an active CTO, Nicolas has a unique perspective on how to address the shortage of skilled tech talent and the massive number of people being left behind in the evolving tech landscape. By unbundling technology education to focus on actionable skills and competencies, CodeBoxx is addressing three key challenges of the tech sector: quantity, quality and inclusivity. I am very excited to help bring this vision into reality across the US". CodeBoxx will open at least 3 campuses in 2021, starting with Tampa Bay, Fl., currently open for registration, with New York City and Philadelphia to follow.

About CodeBoxx

CodeBoxx, launched in 2018, is the fastest growing technology bootcamp in North America and is addressing the shortage of business-ready software developers with a proprietary 16- week bootcamp designed by a CTO to address the challenges of CTOs and help businesses optimize the return on their technology investment.

The unique concept makes careers in tech accessible and possible for under-represented populations like women, immigrants, dropouts and experienced people seeking a career change by actively recruiting, training and placing graduates in real jobs. The proprietary transformational bootcamp is delivered both in-person and online. Employment is guaranteed through internal placement services to world-class companies as well as a Digital Solutions Unit. CodeBoxx currently has a 94% placement rate. CodeBoxx's Digital Solutions business unit has already delivered game-changing digital transformations for renowned companies.

