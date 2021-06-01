CodeBoxx to open a new campus in Philadelphia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CodeBoxx, the technology community that offers an ultra-accelerated 16-week coding and technology program to train people from all walks of life, is pleased to open the registrations for its next US location in the greater Philadelphia Area. Following a very successful expansion and HQ relocation in the Tampa Bay region in St. Petersburg, FL, CodeBoxx has identified Philadelphia as a high potential market for another US campus that is set to open in September 2021. The organization will be working with numerous local actors of the tech community, the economic development organizations, the employment centers and the local companies!

CodeBoxx has quickly demonstrated that its highly inclusive and accessible concept delivers on its promises in markets with various characteristics. The opportunities created by CodeBoxx for its participants have already allowed many individuals to jumpstart their careers. The success of more than 150 graduates is so obvious it allows tech-enabled organizations to grow and expand even where demand for business-ready technologists has become a problem. Moreover, the past several months have accelerated the digitization of jobs and reshaped the workplace dramatically. Within that changing landscape, demand for fast, effective and accessible upskilling and reskilling alternatives is growing.

About CodeBoxx

CodeBoxx, launched in 2018, is among the fastest growing technology bootcamps in North America and it is born to addresses the shortage of business-first software developers with a 16-week proprietary training designed by a CTO to meet the very real challenges of CTOs and help companies optimize return on their technology investment. The unique concept makes careers in technology accessible and possible to all. The exclusive transformational bootcamp is offered both in person and online. Employment is guaranteed to graduates through in-house placement services with world-class companies as well as within its Digital Workshop , a digital solutions division that is already working with eBay, Lucky Brand, the SPARC Group, MadaLuxe, Amsale, Vivino and many more. CodeBoxx currently has a 94% placement rate.

