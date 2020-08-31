Codecademy Expands Online Coding Education for College and High School Students

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Codecademy, the online education platform empowering millions of people to learn code, announced two new initiatives for students and teachers, including its first-ever student membership and a new partnership with Clever, the most widely used single sign-on (SSO) portal in K-12 schools nationwide.

With many schools going fully or partially remote this fall, Codecademy is making its learning platform more accessible for students and teachers. For college students, Codecademy is launching a new Pro Student membership, which includes complete access to Codecademy's catalog for a more affordable price.

Codecademy is also providing free access to its online coding courses for high school teachers and their classes via a new partnership with Clever. Codecademy Pro courses will be available in Clever Library, a catalog of high-quality digital resources that teachers can deploy to their classroom within seconds. High school teachers can access Codecademy's interactive curriculums for free, empowering their students to learn how to code in a fun and engaging way online.

"Since the pandemic, Codecademy has been committed to supporting learners and making online education opportunities more accessible, especially for those affected by school closures," said Zach Sims, co-founder and CEO of Codecademy. "Through our new student membership and partnership with Clever, we are proud to expand our work with students and teachers and promote coding education inside and out of the classroom."

"Whether students are in the physical classroom or not, it's important they have the tools and resources to continue learning. That's why we are thrilled to include Codecademy in the Clever Library and provide access to online education experiences that not only help students develop new skills, but learn in an engaging, interactive way," said Michelle Lu, Library Product Manager at Clever.

With Clever Library, educators easily browse learning applications by subject or grade level and read peer reviews. In just a few clicks, teachers safely install applications for students — and districts see what resources have been installed, who's using them and how frequently they're used. Codecademy has agreed to comply with Clever's Universal Data Sharing Agreement, a set of security, privacy, and compliance practices designed to protect student data.

Since 2011, Codecademy has reached millions of learners from 190 countries, making it the largest online resource for computer science literacy and computer programming skills. Through its mix of free and Pro courses, Codecademy makes online learning engaging, accessible, and flexible for its community of learners.

Codecademy Pro Student membership is available to eligible college students for $149.99 annually.

Codecademy

Since 2011, Codecademy has empowered over 45 million people in 190 countries to unlock their personal and professional potential through coding. To date, Codecademy has raised $42.5 million to make its vision of providing an accessible, flexible, and engaging online education a reality. Codecademy makes it easy for users to start learning instantly with free lessons. Codecademy Pro, a $20- $40/month paid membership with over 100,000 subscribers, includes Skill and Career paths that guide users' professional development. Codecademy also works with businesses like Google, Facebook and IBM to help teams expand their skills and increase employees' confidence. The company, which is headquartered in NYC, is backed by top-tier investors like Naspers, Union Square Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, and Y Combinator. Codecademy has partnered with governments including The White House, the UK, Brazil, Argentina, and others, and has worked with companies like Google and Amazon to create curriculum. Learn more at www.codecademy.com .

Clever

Clever was founded by educators and technologists to speed the adoption and impact of learning applications in the classroom. Now, more than 60% of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever to deploy leading software applications and provide a secure, personalized learning experience for teachers and students. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Partners, GSV Capital, and Y-Combinator, Clever is based in San Francisco, California. For more information visit https://clever.com .

