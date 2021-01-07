Codecademy for Business sees 350% growth in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codecademy, the online learning platform teaching millions to code, announced a 350% year-over-year increase in B2B sales, following the beta launch of Codecademy for Teams last year.

Codecademy for Teams is the online learning platform's first B2B product, which empowers organizations to provide technical training and education opportunities for employees, increasing their teams' confidence and output. Codecademy for Teams provides full access to Codecademy's interactive curriculum, plus business features like progress reporting, making it engaging and accessible for workforces to unlock in-demand skills and reach their full potential.

Today, Codecademy for Teams works with over 500 organizations -- from Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions to global media brands, startups and universities. Customers include IBM, The Guardian, The Motley Fool, Mixpanel, Paradox, and University of Washington's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, among many others.

"We are thrilled to expand this part of Codecademy's business and serve learners where they are, including the industry-leading organizations where they work," said Zach Sims, CEO and co-founder of Codecademy. "It's an honor to work with so many partners who share our passion for education, and are committed to empowering employees with skills and resources to make the biggest impact -- for their teams, for the world, and for themselves."

Having digital skills and literacy is increasingly essential for all roles and industries, which is why about 50% of Codecademy for Teams customers come from non-technical departments like sales and marketing. Investing in education and training resources contributes to both output and employee engagement, fueling company culture and saving organizations time and resources for hiring.

"At Paradox, investing in our team's continued learning is of utmost importance, for both the success of our business and the betterment of each employee," said Adam Godson, Chief Product Officer at Paradox, the AI recruiting company. "Codecademy for Teams equips us with the technical skills and education tools we need to be an industry leader, while keeping our employees engaged, motivated, and connected to one another through learning."

"At The Motley Fool, our purpose is to make the world smarter, happier, and richer - and this includes our employees. Codecademy has been an asset in our efforts to increase technical skills around various points of the company, and move training participants from unfamiliar-to-conversant and from conversant-to-practitioners in the realm of coding," said Johnnie Weathersby, Senior BI Data Analyst at The Motley Fool.

Since launching in 2011, Codecademy has served over 45 million people worldwide. Having a robust consumer base helped launch Codecademy into B2B and achieve its organic growth. Looking forward, Codecademy will continue expanding its B2B work, including new product offerings, to become the go-to technical learning platform for consumers and businesses alike.

For more information on how Codecademy empowers workforces through technical training and learning resources, visit www.codecademy.com/business .

Codecademy is the leading online education platform for technical skills, helping over 45 million people worldwide learn how to code and unlock their personal and professional potential. Through its interactive curriculum, Codecademy makes learning to code engaging, flexible, and accessible, empowering people to transform their lives and build something meaningful with technology. Codecademy works with individual learners and organizations, with Codecademy for Business supporting companies as they train employees and build their teams' confidence. Based in New York City, the company has raised $42.5M from investors including Naspers, Union Square Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, and Y Combinator.

Media Contact:

Andrea Hackett

[email protected]

SOURCE Codecademy

Related Links

http://www.codecademy.com/

