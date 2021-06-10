CodeCrew Students Participate in Machine Learning and Data Science Bootcamp Hosted by WorldQuant Predictive

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeCrew, a non-profit that empowers children and adults to be tech innovators and leaders, has announced that its students are participating in a free 16-week Bootcamp hosted by WorldQuant Predictive, an AI predictions products company, with the goal of creating a career pipeline for underrepresented groups in data sciences.

The Bootcamp covers an introduction to data science and machine learning, as well as provides training on statistical calculations. Over the course of the program, students will gain critical skills, including how to train, test, and evaluate machine learning models. They will also learn about exploratory data analysis, feature engineering, and data visualization.

Meka Egwuekwe, Executive Director of CodeCrew, who recently penned an Op-Ed in the LA Times about how the business and tech communities can help erase the digital divide stated, "This comprehensive Bootcamp will provide our students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to learn from the very best experts in data science, AI, and machine learning."

Each session in the 16-week course will be 60 – 90 minutes, with students receiving a small problem set for each lecture. The course culminates with students presenting web applications they create.

CodeCrew's model of instilling computer competency early in lives is yielding real results. Overall, 89% of CodeCrew students say they are more likely to study computer science in college. In CodeCrew's adult program, after training, annual starting salaries for Code School graduates in the computer science field is approximately $51,000. Prior to CodeCrew training, the same students were making an average of $15,000 annually.

Recently, CodeCrew students, Johnathan Sherrill and Jayda Murray, were accepted into the TED- Ed Student Talks and Raising Good Gamers program. Johnathan and Jayda were two of only 30 high school students worldwide to be selected to participate in the afterschool Ted-Ed Student Talks program, which began in January 2021. Both were selected as top five out of the 30, will receive coaching by TED-Ed, and will speak at the inaugural Games for Change Summit in July 2021.

In addition, the CodeCrew Hackathon team of Johnathan, Jayda, and Jayda's sister, Anaya Murray, won first place in Tennessee's Congressional App Challenge for their Walk In My Shoes: Raising Awareness and Change app.

