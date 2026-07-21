CodeeBot Launches Screen-Free, AI-Powered Tangible Coding Platform That Turns Magnetic Blocks into Real Programs

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeeBot, a pioneer in educational technology, today announced the official launch of CodeeBot—a groundbreaking, screen-free tangible coding platform designed to make programming logic intuitive, physical, and accessible. Protected by 14 invention patents, CodeeBot represents a brand-new category of tangible coding systems that bridges education, creativity, and real-world making.

Coding Made Tangible: A Screen-Free Experience

Screen-free, tangible programming experience with CodeeBot

Unlike traditional coding toys or software-based learning tools that rely heavily on digital screens, CodeeBot completely removes tablets, phones, and computers from the learning equation. Users build functional programs by physically connecting magnetic blocks, with each block representing a specific programming instruction such as motor control, loops, or conditional logic.

At the heart of the system is a proprietary compiler architecture developed through five years of in-house research and engineering. The platform features an error-resistant design: the magnetic structure ensures correct logical connections and prevents syntax errors by design, allowing users to focus on understanding logic rather than fixing code mistakes. Once a program is set, a rotary control executes the code, and an integrated light-flow system visually traces the execution path in real time, transforming abstract programming concepts into a visible, intuitive process.

Innovative AI-Powered Voice Tutor (Powered by GPT)

At the core of the CodeeBot experience is an advanced AI Voice Tutor built on GPT, which is deeply integrated with the compiler, enabling natural, conversational interaction without a screen. The AI tutor provides personalized, real-time guidance when users encounter difficulties, offers logic clarification, delivers step-by-step guidance, and suggests improvements for expanding projects—all while maintaining a controlled, safe, and appropriate screen-free experience.

"We believe children should learn programming by building ideas with their hands instead of memorizing syntax," said Alex Ye, Founder of CodeeBot. "Our goal was to create a system where hardware, software, and AI work together to make computational thinking visible, intuitive, and enjoyable."

From Toy to Real-World Prototyping

CodeeBot is engineered for families, tech enthusiasts, makers, and educators alike. Rather than just controlling pre-built devices, the platform empowers users to build real functional projects, including smart lights, automatic curtains, pet feeders, card shufflers, and robotic mechanisms. It serves as an ideal tool for rapid prototyping, classroom demonstrations, and maker-space activities.

By combining modular electronics with tangible programming, CodeeBot bridges coding education and real-world prototyping, encouraging creativity through experimentation rather than screen interaction.

Kickstarter Campaign & Early Bird Pricing

CodeeBot will debut globally through Kickstarter with four product bundles available during the crowdfunding campaign:

Inspiration Kit: Retail Price: $499 | Super Early Bird: $299

Retail Price: | Super Early Bird: Explorer Kit: Retail Price: $749 | Super Early Bird: $399

Retail Price: | Super Early Bird: Inventor Kit: Retail Price: $899 | Super Early Bird: $549

Retail Price: | Super Early Bird: Smart Home Kit: Retail Price: $1,299 | Super Early Bird: $799

Special double-pack bundles ("Double Early Bird") and advanced robotic expansion add-ons (such as the Crossbow, Robotic Hand, Dancing Flower, Pet Feeder, and BBQ Robot sets) are also available starting as low as $29 during the campaign.

Interested parents, educators, and tech enthusiasts can learn more and back the project today by visiting Kickstarter and CodeeBot's official website.

Empowering Children to Think, Not Just Code

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global landscape, a fundamental question has emerged: What should education look like in the age of AI? Today, CodeeBot steps forward with a clear answer, introducing a platform designed to shift the focus of early education from syntax memorization to pure innovation and computational thinking.

"AI can continuously accumulate knowledge, while every human must start from the very beginning—learning that one plus one equals two," said Alex Ye, Founder of CodeeBot. "The future of education is not about competing with machines, but about helping children grasp core principles, develop computational thinking, and focus on higher-level creativity. When we saw children using CodeeBot—freed from syntax barriers and focused purely on their ideas—the path forward became obvious, as AI increasingly solves the 'How,' humans must become better at defining the 'What' and the 'Why'.

By removing the complexities of traditional coding syntax, CodeeBot allows users to focus entirely on their ideas. This philosophy represents the core vision behind CodeeBot: to help children move beyond simply learning how to code, and start learning how to think. By embracing this new paradigm, CodeeBot is ready to help the next generation unleash boundless creativity.

About CodeeBot

CodeeBot (Wuhan Pyoh Technology Co., Ltd.) is an innovative education hardware company dedicated to making STEAM learning tangible, physical, and highly engaging. By leveraging modern AI and physical interaction design, CodeeBot aims to unleash the next generation's creativity without the constraints of digital screens.

SOURCE CodeeBot