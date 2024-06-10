Codefresh Announces Early Access to Kubernetes Environment Promotion Features with Argo CD

The Environments and Products features of the Codefresh's enterprise-grade, Argo-based GitOps platform makes deployments across Kubernetes clusters and environments streamlined and visible

BRISBANE, Australia, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Codefresh, the Octopus Deploy company, has announced early access to its new Environments and Products features. These new features make it easy to model how changes are promoted from one environment to another across different Kubernetes clusters, and Argo instances in one simple, declarative format. This provides GitOps teams with unmatched clarity and efficiency in their application deployments.

Codefresh will be holding a live web event on June 11th to show off the Environments and Promotions features and roadmap. The public is invited to register and attend here: https://hs.codefresh.io/argo-cd-app-promotion

"We understand the challenges and headaches that platform teams leveraging GitOps face when it comes to managing Kubernetes clusters and Argo instances," said Dan Garfield, Codefresh co-founder and VP of Open Source at Octopus Deploy. "These teams don't want to spend time monotonously organizing and defining applications across multiple environments. They want to get back to doing what they love - innovating and creating value for their customers. We're proud to continue revolutionizing CD with our Environments and Products features, now available as Early Access to current users, as well as new signups."

What's new in Codefresh's enterprise-grade, Argo-based GitOps platform:

Environments : allow for tailored app organization and comparison between clusters and namespaces. Users can organize applications that align with software delivery lifecycle stages such as Development, Testing, and Production, as well as region-based environments. Environments provide flexibility, scalability and adaptability as users are not limited to the number of environments that can be created and can be set across clusters or namespaces.

: allow for tailored app organization and comparison between clusters and namespaces. Users can organize applications that align with software delivery lifecycle stages such as Development, Testing, and Production, as well as region-based environments. Environments provide flexibility, scalability and adaptability as users are not limited to the number of environments that can be created and can be set across clusters or namespaces. Products: provide enhanced visibility and management of app deployments. Users can define relationships between applications across different environments. For instance, the same application usually exists in various versions across Development, Testing, and Production environments or across thousands of edge deployments oftentimes with unrelated naming conventions. Products clarify the lifecycle of applications and facilitate easy comparison and management across environments.

The comprehensive dashboard view of Environments and Products uniquely displays the version of each product in every environment. This supports a variety of identifiers, such as Helm chart versions, application versions, or image tags, and is fully customizable to meet teams' specific needs. Codefresh's GitOps platform provides a granular level of detail to view and compare the version history of deployments easily.

Environments and Products is currently available to all users. If you're not a Codefresh user yet, you can request early access by scheduling a demo .

About Octopus Deploy

At Octopus Deploy, we set the standard for Continuous Delivery (CD), empowering software teams to deliver value in an agile way. Globally, more than 4,000 organizations rely on our Continuous Delivery, GitOps, and release orchestration solutions to deliver swift value to their customers. Octopus efficiently orchestrates software delivery across multi-cloud, Kubernetes, data centers, and hybrid environments, whether containerized modern apps or heritage applications. With governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) at its core, Octopus supports Platform Engineering teams in their mission to provide a superior Developer Experience (DevEx). Octopus is committed to actively contributing to the developer community with open-source projects, including Argo in the CNCF and other communities dedicated to advancing software delivery and operational performance. More on Twitter at @OctopusDeploy and www.octopus.com .

