Codefresh Announces Enterprise Argo Support for All Argo Users

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Codefesh, the Octopus Deploy company, has announced the general availability of enterprise support for Argo CD , Argo Workflows, Argo Rollouts, and Argo Events to all Argo users. The service, provided by a dedicated expert team that includes Argo maintainers from around the world, includes 24/7 global support and priority bug fixes to ensure app deployments are never disrupted and are always secure.

Launched in 2020, Argo Enterprise first offered enterprise support only for Codefresh GitOps users. This service offering has now been extended to all Argo users, including those not using Codefresh GitOps. Now, all Argo users can have reactive and proactive support, from avoiding potential pitfalls during Argo's design, implementation, and maintenance to keeping instances running smoothly. Codefresh brings more experience architecting, deploying, and scaling Argo in more diverse environments and more companies than any other vendor.

Enterprise Argo Support Includes:

Dedicated Argo experts with fast SLAs

Access to leading Argo maintainers and top security contributors

Priority bug fixes from Argo maintainers

24/7 global support for help whenever it is needed

Complete Argo coverage, including Argo CD, Argo Workflows, Argo Rollouts, and Argo Events all implemented with GitOps best practices

Proactive technical account management to properly architect, install, implement, and upgrade Argo

"We are excited to extend 24/7 enterprise support to the broader Argo community. As Argo experts, maintainers, and one of the creators of GitOps we've helped more companies and teams successfully implement Argo than anyone on the planet," said Dan Garfield, Argo Maintainer, Codefresh co-founder, and VP of Open Source at Octopus Deploy. "With our extensive experience, we've led the way on best practices. Our GitOps with Argo training and certifications has helped more than 25,000 people learn the best way to deploy software using the Argo tools."

About Octopus Deploy

At Octopus Deploy, we set the standard for Continuous Delivery (CD), empowering software teams to deliver value in an agile way. Globally, more than 4,000 organizations rely on our Continuous Delivery, GitOps, and release orchestration solutions to deliver swift value to their customers. Octopus efficiently orchestrates software delivery across multi-cloud, Kubernetes, data centers, and hybrid environments, whether containerized modern apps or heritage applications. With governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) at its core, Octopus supports Platform Engineering teams in their mission to provide a superior Developer Experience (DevEx). Octopus is committed to actively contributing to the developer community with open-source projects, including Argo in the CNCF and other communities dedicated to advancing software delivery and operational performance. More on Twitter at @OctopusDeploy and www.octopus.com .

