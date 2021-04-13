CodeGreen Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award For 5th Year In A Row

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeGreen Solutions is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for fifth year in a row.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

"CodeGreen helps leading real estate organizations set ambitious energy and carbon emissions targets and track progress to improve asset performance, reduce environmental impacts, and protect long-term real estate values as demand for high-performance low carbon buildings accelerates around the world. We leverage Energy Star and the Portfolio Manager Tool as a foundation for our strategic and technical insights. We are proud to achieve this distinguished honor from the EPA for the fifth year in a row."

-Christopher Cayten, Partner and Senior Director Strategic Growth, CodeGreen

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

About CodeGreen

CodeGreen is a leading national sustainability and energy efficiency consulting firm. CodeGreen provides comprehensive energy management and sustainability consulting for real estate owners, investors and managers covering over 650 million square feet of property nationwide. CodeGreen's team of over 50 energy, sustainability, and data professionals partner with some of the world's largest real estate companies to provide more energy efficient, sustainable, resilient, and healthy buildings to increase returns, reduce risk and protect long-term investments. Our actionable programs draw from our expertise in real estate operations, building energy regulations, energy engineering, smart building technology, renewable energy, green building certifications and corporate sustainability reporting. CodeGreen is a GRESB Premier Partner and has received the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. EPA every year since 2017. For more information, visit: www.codegreensolutions.com

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

