CODEGREEN EARNS 2022 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeGreen is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

"CodeGreen helps leading real estate organizations set ambitious ESG and decarbonization goals, and drive building and portfolio performance improvements to reduce environmental impacts and protect long-term real estate values as demand for high-performance low carbon buildings accelerates around the world. We leverage Energy Star and the Portfolio Manager Tool as a foundation for all of our strategic and technical advisory services. We are proud to achieve this distinguished honor from the EPA for the sixth year in a row."

-Christopher Cayten, Partner and Senior Director, CodeGreen

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About CodeGreen

CodeGreen is a leading national sustainability and energy efficiency consulting firm. CodeGreen provides comprehensive ESG and decarbonization consulting for real estate owners, investors and managers covering over 650 million square feet of property nationwide. CodeGreen's team of over 50 energy, sustainability, and data professionals partner with some of the world's largest real estate companies to provide more energy efficient, sustainable, resilient, and healthy buildings to increase returns, reduce risk and protect long-term investments. Our actionable programs draw from our expertise in real estate operations, building energy regulations, energy engineering, smart building technology, renewable energy, green building certifications and corporate sustainability reporting. CodeGreen is a GRESB Premier Partner and has received the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. EPA every year since 2017.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

