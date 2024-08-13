Codeium Introduces Cortex: A First-of-its-Kind Code Reasoning Engine Available to Developers Now

Kleiner Perkins-backed Codeium is unveiling a new code reasoning engine that increases retrieval recall by 200% over state-of-the-art embedding systems

Cortex supports large-scale reasoning for code generation, reviews, and knowledge transfer

Codeium is able to execute this more powerful approach 40x faster and 1000x cheaper than doing so with third-party APIs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Codeium , an AI-powered code acceleration toolkit, announced the launch of Cortex, an AI-powered reasoning engine that will give developers a more powerful engine to do more, not just another naive copilot. Cortex equips developers with the advanced tools needed to manage and solve complex coding problems more efficiently.

Reasoning is key to AI achieving human or superhuman-level intelligence. As the focus shifts from AI copilots to the next iteration of AI models, Cortex represents a significant leap forward. Instead of assisting with simple, isolated tasks like standard copilots, Cortex supports large-scale reasoning, making code generation, reviews, and knowledge transfer, and Codeium is able to execute this more powerful approach 40x faster and 1000x cheaper than doing so with third-party APIs.

Cortex is enabled by a trio of advancements:

Proprietary code LLMs: This mimics the familiar retrieval, planning, and execution workflow that developers use to approach tasks.

This mimics the familiar retrieval, planning, and execution workflow that developers use to approach tasks. Scalable context handling: Tested on over 100M tokens of code without quality loss, Cortex can reason over vast amounts of context.

Tested on over tokens of code without quality loss, Cortex can reason over vast amounts of context. Lightning-fast processing: Distributed computing allows Cortex to run in seconds rather than hours, enabling real-time human-in-the-loop interactions.

These apply no matter the task, whether it's writing code, refactoring code, reviewing code, explaining code, and so on, streamlining the process from hours to minutes, proving a fundamental breakthrough in reasoning for foundational models.

Customers familiar with Codeium will experience 2x the recall of relevant contextual information compared to Codeium's past systems and 3x the recall of state-of-the art embedding + third party API systems.

"Individuals have not hit the limits of their potential. Cortex is a huge step forward in helping individual developers solve more complex problems faster, allowing them to approach challenges in a more powerful way," said Varun Mohan, CEO of Codeium. "Our mission at Codeium has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible in software development. With Cortex, we're not just dreaming bigger, we're delivering bigger."

Since launching 18 months ago, Codeium has continued to build for its customers, with significant time savings and efficiency gains reported up to 25% percent. 44.6% of all newly committed code is generated and unedited from Codeium. Currently, Codeium serves 600,000 active users and over a thousand customers, such as Dell, Zillow, and Anduril.

The Cortex experience is available today and ready to use for all Enterprise SaaS customers, integrated into the backbone of Codeium's existing products such as Autocomplete and Chat. In the near future, Cortex will be exposed in new products that will enable novel ways of building complex software with a human-in-the-loop.

Developers and organizations are invited to see firsthand its impact on AI-driven software development.

Rather than a theoretical improvement, Codeium has already demonstrated the value of this new reasoning engine in practice, integrating it into its widely used existing products as well as newly launched products such as Forge, an AI-powered code review assistant.

For more information and to request a demo, visit https://codeium.com/

Codeium is a generative AI-powered coding toolkit that leverages proprietary code-biased Large Language Models (LLMs) to reduce inefficiencies in software development and maximize developer productivity. Designed for optimal flexibility, Codeium supports over 70 languages and integrates with over 40 Integrated Developer Environments (IDEs), such as Visual Studio Code, the JetBrains suite, Eclipse, and Jupyter Notebooks.

