CodeLogic, Inc. Appoints Robert Levy as Chairman of the Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeLogic, Inc., an enterprise software company advancing automated application dependency analysis, announced today the appointment of Robert Levy as Chairman of the Board, effective February 22, 2021. Levy is a distinguished Silicon Valley business executive, strategic consultant, innovator, and board advisor with over 30 years of experience leading all aspects of the computer software and services business for companies including PricewaterhouseCoopers, Computer Associates, and BEA Systems.

"Rob Levy is an exceptionally strong addition to our board," said Greg Wunderle, CEO of CodeLogic, Inc. "His knowledge of the computer software and services sector will be invaluable as we look to expand our customer base with a range of products that will provide much-needed solutions for the DevOps marketplace."

Levy brings a proven track record of transforming entrepreneurial startups into large multi-billion-dollar profit-and-loss organizations with diverse global teams. He has created, turned around, and managed businesses to achieve successful growth outcomes while significantly increasing shareholder value. His previous executive roles include Managing Director of Innovation Labs, Chief Product Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief Technology Officer.

"When I first heard about CodeLogic, I thought what they offered must already be well-established in the market. When I realized that CodeLogic could uniquely solve universal challenges experienced by every development team globally, I met the team and knew I had to be a part of this very promising company," said Rob Levy. "I'm joining CodeLogic at a pivotal time when enterprises are looking for software stability as they undertake the digital transformations required to stay competitive in today's marketplace. CodeLogic is well-positioned to aid enterprise agility and benefit IT stakeholders for years to come."

Based in Silicon Valley, Levy is an Expert Advisor to Bain & Company and Goldman Sachs. He provides strategic, technology, operational, and product support to Bain & Company and Goldman Sachs' clients, partners, and project teams.

CodeLogic provides developers with the most comprehensive application dependency mapping analysis available. This breakthrough technology does in minutes what typically takes hundreds of hours in manual effort, giving all IT stakeholders the confidence and agility to leverage innovative technologies, migrations, and changes with a clear path forward. For more information visit: https://codelogic.com/

