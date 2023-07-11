CodeMettle Announces Pending Patent for Pulse, a Tactical NetOps Data Fabric Technology

News provided by

CodeMettle

11 Jul, 2023, 11:50 ET

Pulse helps signal officers prioritize, control, and route data in tactical environments where delivery is critical, bandwidth is limited and expensive.

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative developer of Network Operations (NetOps) software, today announced its patent pending product, Pulse. Designed with the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD's) - NetOps goals in mind, Pulse is the first commercial software to enable users to prioritize and control the flow of data through multiple transmission channels while maximizing the effective use of available bandwidth at the tactical edge. Pulse is a patent pending technology developed by CodeMettle and is shaped by 10 years of experience delivering NetOps solutions for Soldiers and DoD tactical networks.

Up to this point, tactical communications have relied on bandwidth limited, high latency communications channels. Decision-making is often constrained by spotty information resulting from unreliable transmissions and overloaded networks. Pulse optimizes the available bandwidth resulting in more reliable communications of key information across the network. Put simply, Pulse enables more efficient and timely communications resulting in faster and more informed decision making for commanders in critical battlefield environments.

"Pulse enables the DoD to make the most of their tactical networks and available bandwidth," said Richard Graham, CEO of CodeMettle. "This solution will give DoD decision makers the ability to make accurate and timely decisions without having to purchase additional bandwidth where bandwidth may be limited and expensive."

In addition to efficiently managing bandwidth over Disconnected, Intermittent, and Latent (DIL) networks, Pulse will soon enable better control of data flow through multiple features currently unavailable on any other platform. These integrated features include visualization, automated data expiry and schedule bandwidth rules, multi-path transmission, and cached content delivery, available in a single, easy-to-use graphical user interface. Pulse intends to enable users to access, gather, and prioritize data at the speed of the mission without the need for a Field Service Representative (FSR).

About CodeMettle

CodeMettle serves defense, government, and commercial partners through innovative and scalable commercial software products. Our agile solutions solve the most complex data integration, network operations, and process challenges. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CodeMettle provides a suite of distributed and scalable Network Operations products that enable enterprises to analyze, organize, and consolidate complex data, processes, and operations. Learn more at www.codemettle.com.

SOURCE CodeMettle

Also from this source

CodeMettle Wins U.S. Army Contract to Provide Software Licenses for Integrated NetOps Battalion and Below (INB2)

CodeMettle Releases Terminus 3.0, the Most Secure and Efficient Warfighter-Ready Node Manager on the Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.