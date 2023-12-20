CodeMettle Selected By Comtech to Provide Software Supporting U.S. Army EDIM Modems

CodeMettle will support Comtech's design, development, test, and delivery of Enterprise Digital Intermediate Frequency Multi-Carrier (EDIM) Modems for U.S. Army Satellite Communications (SATCOM) modernization efforts.

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative developer of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) network operations (NetOps) software, was recently awarded a contract from Comtech (Nasdaq: CMTL) to integrate critical software supporting U.S. Army EDIM Modems.

Under the contract, CodeMettle's NetOps software will support Comtech's design, development, test and delivery of EDIM units to the U.S. Army. The EDIM modems will be used across the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. CodeMettle's Terminus software will be used for the Element Management Solution of Comtech's EDIM Modem design, and it will be installed with the new modems to help enable seamless connectivity to multiple critical and secure DoD networks.

CodeMettle's Terminus software was selected by Comtech because of its operator-friendly, reliable, secure, adaptable, and scalable characteristics. As the EDIM Modem allows the government to increase capacity and links, Terminus provides scalable automation to simplify the increasing complexity of the operator's user experience.

"CodeMettle is excited to be helping Comtech deliver a new DoD SATCOM modem capability expected to replace legacy modems and provide a better, modernized SATCOM user experience," said Mike Mostow, CodeMettle COO. "Our proven software solution can also be leveraged to support the DoD's larger gradual migration of its SATCOM terminals and baseband equipment to a digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) architecture."

Comtech's EDIM modems are designed to support multiple satellite providers and will become one of the primary modems used for U.S. military SATCOM. Built on open architecture standards, Comtech's EDIM solutions are designed to be easily integrated with other terrestrial and non-terrestrial communications systems to enabled unified hybrid network infrastructures that can deliver blended, smart-enabled connectivity services.

EDIM is an excellent example of how the SATCOM industry is moving towards Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI). The DIFI Consortium aims to digitally transform space, satellite, and related industries by creating an open, interoperable Digital IF/radio frequency (RF) standard to replace analog IF signals, fostering interoperability, reducing vendor lock-in, and enabling a cost-effective and agile virtualized ground segment. CodeMettle software enables DIFI transformation and realization.

About CodeMettle

CodeMettle serves defense, government, and commercial partners through innovative and scalable commercial software products. Our agile solutions solve the most complex data integration, network operations, and process challenges. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CodeMettle provides a suite of distributed and scalable Network Operations products that enable enterprises to analyze, organize, and consolidate complex data, processes, and operations. Learn more at www.codemettle.com.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world's most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

SOURCE CodeMettle