CodeMettle Successfully Expands Global Reach with New Software Translations for International Markets

Sep 23, 2024

New language packs and localization options enhance usability for customers world-wide.

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative developer of network operations (NetOps) software, is excited to announce the internationalization of its software to better serve its growing global customer base. The company's Terminus and Nexus products were intentionally designed for eventual worldwide use and now include multiple language packs for non-English-speaking accessibility.

This strategy is in response to increasing demand from international customers and, in part, the result of CodeMettle's involvement in the Metro Atlanta Chamber's 2024 Metro Export Challenge. The program provides grants and other resources to support Georgia-based companies' international growth.

"Expanding our software's reach to non-English-speaking users is a crucial step in our mission to support global operations and U.S. coalition partners," said Richard Graham, CEO at CodeMettle. "This localization effort reflects our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our growing customer base."

The translation of CodeMettle software aligns with the company's long-term vision of global expansion to broaden its commercial user base. By offering various language packs within Terminus and Nexus, CodeMettle better meets the diverse needs of its international customers and ensures that its innovative solutions are easily accessible and functional across different languages and regions. The company is able to add language packs based on international demand and will continue to invest in localization initiatives to ensure the software adapts to meet cultural and language needs.

CodeMettle complies with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to safeguard the export of its products.

SOURCE CodeMettle

