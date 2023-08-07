CodeMettle Wins U.S. National Guard Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) Contract to Provide Vendor Agnostic, All-Domain Tactical Edge NetOps Licenses

New customer will receive CodeMettle software, configured to simplify management of all node components in a single interface.

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative developer of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) NetOps software, has been awarded a contract to provide the software management and configuration component for all-domain agile command and control (C2) systems for National Guard Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR). CodeMettle NetOps software is a platform-agnostic solution that provides users with a single management interface for the best-of-breed hardware system delivered by Weapons & Tactical Alliance Group (WepTac AG). These C2 systems will be bundled with CodeMettle's platform-agnostic and intuitive software that easily integrates with disparate node components to bolster Airmen's success. The CodeMettle solution includes a lightweight and simplified node management software that was built from the ground up to manage tactical through enterprise solutions and their subsystems (e.g., Backhaul, Electronic Warfare (EW), dis/mount Radio Frequency (RF), Tactical Data Link (TDL), network, services/applications).

"This new software solution will simplify the ANGB's increasingly complex hardware and networking requirements at the edge, giving them peace of mind when deploying communications units at the frontline," said Mike Mostow, COO of CodeMettle. "As a company, we are very excited to welcome yet another customer within a new branch of the U.S. Military to CodeMettle."

CodeMettle provides the only user-friendly all-domain software on the market today that efficiently integrates and orchestrates data and processes from transmission, network, and applications and services into a single pane of glass that requires very little training to use. CodeMettle will be demonstrating a similar solution at the upcoming Army experiment, NetModX, which takes place August 9-10, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

For more information about this capability or our participation in NetModX, see us at TechNet Augusta, the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exhibition, or email us at [email protected].

