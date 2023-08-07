CodeMettle Wins U.S. National Guard Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) Contract to Provide Vendor Agnostic, All-Domain Tactical Edge NetOps Licenses

News provided by

CodeMettle

07 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

New customer will receive CodeMettle software, configured to simplify management of all node components in a single interface.

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative developer of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) NetOps software, has been awarded a contract to provide the software management and configuration component for all-domain agile command and control (C2) systems for National Guard Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR). CodeMettle NetOps software is a platform-agnostic solution that provides users with a single management interface for the best-of-breed hardware system delivered by Weapons & Tactical Alliance Group (WepTac AG). These C2 systems will be bundled with CodeMettle's platform-agnostic and intuitive software that easily integrates with disparate node components to bolster Airmen's success. The CodeMettle solution includes a lightweight and simplified node management software that was built from the ground up to manage tactical through enterprise solutions and their subsystems (e.g., Backhaul, Electronic Warfare (EW), dis/mount Radio Frequency (RF), Tactical Data Link (TDL), network, services/applications). 

"This new software solution will simplify the ANGB's increasingly complex hardware and networking requirements at the edge, giving them peace of mind when deploying communications units at the frontline," said Mike Mostow, COO of CodeMettle. "As a company, we are very excited to welcome yet another customer within a new branch of the U.S. Military to CodeMettle."

CodeMettle provides the only user-friendly all-domain software on the market today that efficiently integrates and orchestrates data and processes from transmission, network, and applications and services into a single pane of glass that requires very little training to use. CodeMettle will be demonstrating a similar solution at the upcoming Army experiment, NetModX, which takes place August 9-10, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

For more information about this capability or our participation in NetModX, see us at TechNet Augusta, the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exhibition, or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE CodeMettle

Also from this source

CodeMettle Announces Pending Patent for Pulse, a Tactical NetOps Data Fabric Technology

CodeMettle Wins U.S. Army Contract to Provide Software Licenses for Integrated NetOps Battalion and Below (INB2)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.