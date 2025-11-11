CodePath Announces Brian Madigan as New Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodePath, the national nonprofit reprogramming higher education to create the first AI-native generation of tech innovators, today announced the appointment of Brian Madigan as Chief Operating Officer.

With more than two decades of experience scaling venture-backed tech start-ups, Madigan brings a proven record of driving operational excellence, sustainable growth, and exceptional user experiences across education, marketplaces and consumer platforms.

As COO, Madigan will oversee CodePath's business operations, revenue strategy, and organizational scalability as the nonprofit expands its AI-native curriculum, national partnerships, and university footprint. His appointment marks a continued investment in CodePath's leadership strength to exponentially expand its impact.

"Brian is joining CodePath at a pivotal moment of growth," said Michael Ellison, CodePath's Co-founder and CEO. "His deep experience leading operations across high-growth organizations will be instrumental as we scale our impact further and prepare students for the AI-driven workforce."

Before joining CodePath, Madigan served as Chief Operating Officer at Podium Education, where he oversaw internal and revenue operations, driving significant revenue growth while improving gross margins and doubling key productivity metrics. His leadership tenure also includes roles as Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Clients at Grubhub, where he led a 250-person team managing $500M in contracted spend, and as Chief Operating Officer at Course Hero, where he scaled the company from 7 to 120 employees and helped secure its Series A funding.

Earlier in his career, Madigan held senior leadership positions at Retrevo (acquired by Shopzilla) and eBay, where he led multi-hundred-million-dollar product categories and launched new seller experiences that fueled marketplace growth. Madigan holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BA from Boston College.

"As the business and education landscapes are rapidly evolving, I'm honored to bring my experience to CodePath in support of its mission to develop the first AI-native generation of engineers, and unlock trillions in economic impact," said Madigan.

