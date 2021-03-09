CodePath Launches Pre-Internship Program with Workday to Help Prepare Rising College Juniors for Careers in Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodePath, the nonprofit working to transform computer science education for underrepresented students, today announced that it is partnering with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, to host a 10-week, paid pre-internship program to help prepare rising college juniors for professional internships.

The Summer Internship for Tech Excellence (SITE) is a hands-on experience that will enable early-to-intermediate level computer science students to deepen their understanding of full stack web development, gain technical work experience, and establish meaningful relationships with mentors and technology leaders at Workday. Students will learn popular web technologies, such as MongoDB, Node/Express, React, and Heroku, and gain a foundational understanding of databases, back-end code, front-end code, testing, design, and deployments. By the end of the program, students will have the skills to build and deploy their own web applications, with the opportunity to return in summer 2022 as a Workday intern.

The pandemic has changed the world of work like never before. With that, more high-paying jobs are requiring digital skills, but communities of color are facing barriers to obtaining these roles even if candidates hold computing degrees. According to the US Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey, only eight percent of Black computer science graduates went on to become software engineers. Conversely, research has shown that underrepresented students in computer science drop out or switch majors before their junior year. SITE was built with this in mind, understanding that employers and higher education organizations must find a way to guide underrepresented students to degree completion, while surfacing opportunities for technical internships, which are key to attaining employment.

"Too often, Black and Brown students begin their computer science journey short of the starting line, lacking access to resources and professional networks that translate to post-graduation mobility," said Michael Ellison, CEO and founder of CodePath. "This program is not just about equipping aspiring developers with the skills to compete in a dynamic labor market, but also expanding access to the communities of influence at companies like Workday that can give them a leg up in almost any career pursuit."

"At Workday, we know that it's only through our collective efforts that we can truly drive lasting change, which is why we invest in and support policies, practices, and organizations that can make an impact on our communities," said Carin Taylor, chief diversity officer of Workday. "By partnering with CodePath, we're able to further support our commitment to increase the recruitment, hiring, and advancement of underrepresented talent, while valuing inclusion, belonging, and equity for all."

SITE will take place from June 7, 2021 through August 13, 2021. It is available to students who will complete their sophomore semester in Spring 2021. To be eligible, students must be studying computer science (CS) or a closely related field (Information Systems, Electrical Engineering, Data Science, etc.), and have completed a CS 1-type class, such as Intro to Programming.

For more information, or to apply, please visit: www.codepath.org/workday

About CodePath.org

CodePath transforms computer science education for underrepresented minorities and students from low income backgrounds at over 200 colleges and universities. We offer free, supplemental courses in cybersecurity, mobile app development and technical interview preparation, as well as career services to create successful pathways for students to achieve technical excellence. To date, CodePath has served over 7,000+ students, of which 51% represent underserved communities. By working closely with partners like Andreessen Horowitz, Cognizant, Facebook, Microsoft, and Walmart, CodePath is systematically changing CS programs to increase diversity in tech. CodePath is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To learn more, visit www.codepath.org

