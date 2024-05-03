CodePR Brings on Industry Veteran and Former Head of VC Practice at Sparkpr

Tim Turpin Joins Venture Capital-Focused Public Relations Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodePR, a boutique communications agency amplifying the brands of VC firms and innovative startups, today announced that Tim Turpin, former Sparkpr Executive Vice President and head of its Venture Capital and Emerging Technologies Practice, has joined as a Partner.

With over 20 years of experience in public relations and marketing, Turpin brings significant experience developing and executing successful communications strategies for founders of innovative technology companies, venture capital firms, and their portfolio companies. He rejoins his former colleagues Mary Magnani and Michael Celiceo, who founded the firm three years ago and have built an impressive roster of VC clients.

"We started CodePR to provide senior support to venture capital firms of all sizes looking to raise their profile with specific audiences," said co-founder Mary Magnani. "Tim's remarkable depth of experience and his proven track record in public relations for venture capital and emerging technologies fit that profile and make him an invaluable addition. His strategic vision aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the profiles of innovative firms and their groundbreaking work."

Turpin was recruited into Sparkpr in 2007 and successfully built the firm's venture capital practice. Over the 16+ years at Spark, he led work for top firms including NEA, IVP, Mayfield, NewView Capital (NVC), DCM, Fifth Wall, Floodgate, Questa Capital, TDK Ventures, Verizon Ventures, and Virgin Green Fund. He orchestrated media launches for firms including NVC, National Grid Partners, UP Partners, MetaVC Partners and several others. Prior to joining Sparkpr, Tim spent seven-plus years at The OutCast Agency.

"CodePR has built a great reputation, a strong identity and sense of purpose, along with a tight-knit, senior team that is highly motivated to do excellent work for venture capital firms around the world," said Turpin. "I'm excited for this next phase in my career of partnering with investors and entrepreneurs while helping CodePR continue to work with only the best firms."

About CodePR

